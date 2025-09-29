Home / Cricket / News / India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets, lift Asia Cup trophy for record 9th time

India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets, lift Asia Cup trophy for record 9th time

This was the first time India and Pakistan clashed in the final of Asia Cup's 41 years history

Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube during India's chase in the Asia Cup final vs Pakistan
Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube during India's chase in the Asia Cup final vs Pakistan
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 12:18 AM IST
Riding on Tilak Varma's incredible half-century, fancied India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the summit showdown to win their second Asia Cup title in the T20 format (9th overall) at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
 
India bowled out Pakistan for a modest 146 and then chased down the target of 147 with two balls remaining.
 
Varma smashed an unbeaten 69 in 53 balls, while Shivam Dube contributed a breezy 22-ball 33 during a vital 60-run partnership for the fifth wicket.
 
Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the show with excellent figures of 4/30 in four overs, while fellow spinners Varun Chakaravarthy (2/30), Axar Patel (2/26) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) were also among the wickets after India opted to bowl first. 
 
Sent in, Pakistan were well-served by the opening duo of Sahibzada Farhan (57 off 38 balls) and Fakhar Zaman (46 off 35 balls), who stitched together 84 runs in under 10 overs to lay the foundation for a big total.
 
However, the Indian spin trio of Varun, Kuldeep and Axar suddenly picked up a few wickets to quickly tighten the screws on Pakistan, who lost their last nine wickets for just 33 runs.
 
This was India's third victory over Pakistan in this edition of the continental event after winning in the league and Super 4s stages.
 
India Inning
150-5 (19.4 ov) CRR:7.63
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR
Abhishek Sharma c H Rauf b F Ashraf 5 6 1 0 83.33
Shubman Gill c H Rauf b F Ashraf 12 10 1 0 120
Surya Kumar Yadav (C) c A Salman b S Afridi 1 5 0 0 20
N. Tilak Varma Not out 69 53 3 4 130.19
Sanju Samson (WK) c Sahibzada Farhan b A Ahmed 24 21 2 1 114.29
Shivam Dube c S Afridi b F Ashraf 33 22 2 2 150
Rinku Singh Not out 4 1 1 0 400
Extras 2 (b 0, Ib 0, w 2, nb 0, p 0)
Total 150 (5 wkts, 19.4 Ov)
Yet to Bat Axar Patel,Kuldeep Yadav,Jasprit Bumrah,Varun Chakaravarthy
Bowler O M R W WD ECO
Shaheen Afridi 4 0 20 1 0 5
Faheem Ashraf 4 0 29 3 0 7.25
Mohammad Nawaz 1 0 6 0 0 6
Haris Rauf 3.4 0 50 0 1 13.64
Abrar Ahmed 4 0 29 1 1 7.25
Saim Ayub 3 0 16 0 0 5.33
 
 
Pakistan Inning
146-10 (19.1 ov) CRR:7.62
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR
Sahibzada Farhan c TL Varma b V Chakaravarthy 57 38 5 3 150
Fakhar Zaman c K Yadav b V Chakaravarthy 46 35 2 2 131.43
Saim Ayub c J Bumrah b K Yadav 14 11 2 0 127.27
Mohammad Haris (WK) c R Singh b A Patel 0 2 0 0 0
Agha Salman (C) c S Samson b K Yadav 8 7 0 0 114.29
Hussain Talat c S Samson b A Patel 1 2 0 0 50
Mohammad Nawaz c R Singh b J Bumrah 6 9 0 0 66.67
Shaheen Afridi lbw b K Yadav 0 3 0 0 0
Faheem Ashraf c TL Varma b K Yadav 0 2 0 0 0
Haris Rauf b J Bumrah 6 4 1 0 150
Abrar Ahmed Not out 1 2 0 0 50
Extras 7 (b 1, Ib 2, w 4, nb 0, p 0)
Total 146 (10 wkts, 19.1 Ov)
Bowler O M R W WD ECO
Shivam Dube 3 0 23 0 0 7.67
Jasprit Bumrah 3.1 0 25 2 0 7.89
Varun Chakaravarthy 4 0 30 2 0 7.5
Axar Patel 4 0 26 2 0 6.5
Kuldeep Yadav 4 0 30 4 4 7.5
N. Tilak Varma 1 0 9 0 0 9
  India Leads the Pack with Most Asia Cup Titles  The Asia Cup stands as one of Asia’s most prestigious cricket tournaments, bringing together top cricketing nations in thrilling contests that fuel long-standing rivalries. Since its inception in 1984, the tournament has delivered countless unforgettable moments and iconic matches. 
 
India has been the most dominant force in Asia Cup history, securing a record nine championships. The team lifted the trophy in the years 1984, 1988, 1990–91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018, 2023 and most recently in 2025, when they defeated Pakistan in the final.
 
Sri Lanka closely follows with six titles, earned in 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, and 2022. Pakistan has been crowned champions twice, in 2000 and 2012.
 
Despite putting up strong performances over the years, other participants like Bangladesh and Afghanistan are still in pursuit of their maiden title. 
Asia Cup winners and runner-ups list
Edition Year Winner Won by Runner-up Host
1st 1984 India N/A Sri Lanka UAE
2nd 1986 Sri Lanka 5 wickets Pakistan Sri Lanka
3rd 1988 India 6 wickets Sri Lanka Bangladesh
4th 1990-91 India 7 wickets Sri Lanka India
5th 1995 India 8 wickets Sri Lanka UAE
6th 1997 Sri Lanka 8 wickets India Sri Lanka
7th 2000 Pakistan 39 runs Sri Lanka Bangladesh
8th 2004 Sri Lanka 25 runs India Sri Lanka
9th 2008 Sri Lanka 100 runs India Pakistan
10th 2010 India 81 runs Sri Lanka Sri Lanka
11th 2012 Pakistan 2 runs Bangladesh Bangladesh
12th 2014 Sri Lanka 5 wickets Pakistan Bangladesh
13th 2016 India 8 wickets Bangladesh Bangladesh
14th 2018 India 3 wickets Bangladesh UAE
15th 2022 Sri Lanka 23 runs Pakistan Sri Lanka
16th 2023 India 10 wickets Sri Lanka Sri Lanka/Pakistan
17th 2025 India   Pakistan UAE
 
An Asia Cup filled with controversies
 
While the tournament was expected to garner attention because of India and Pakistan rivalry that got heated up after the Pahalgam Terror attacks, both sides faced each twice leading upto the final with both ties filled with heated moments, controversies and Pakistan threatening to boycott the tournament in between as well. 

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 12:01 AM IST

