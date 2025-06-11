ICC WTC 2025 Final: Australia's road to the final vs South Africa

ALSO READ: ICC WTC 2025 Final: SA vs AUS pitch report, Lord's stadium key stats Pat Cummins-led Australian cricket team will aim to retain their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) mace when they face South Africa in the final of the ICC WTC 2025, starting June 11 at Lord’s Cricket Ground in England. Australia enjoyed a successful WTC 2023–25 cycle, winning 13 of the 19 Test matches they played during this period. They drew two matches and lost four, which put their final points percentage at 67.54 per cent — second only to South Africa, whose final points percentage was 69.44 per cent.

But how exactly did Australia manage to find their way to the ICC WTC final for the second time in a row? Let’s take a look. The Ashes 2023: Drawn 2–2, But Advantage Australia Australia kicked off their WTC 2023–25 cycle with a high-voltage five-match Ashes series in England. They won the first two Tests — at Birmingham by 2 wickets and at Lord’s by 43 runs — showcasing early dominance. Despite a 3-wicket loss in Leeds and a 49-run defeat at The Oval, Australia retained the Ashes after rain saved the fourth Test in Manchester. The 2–2 result gave them critical WTC points in foreign conditions.

Clean Sweep Over Pakistan at Home Back on home turf, Australia hosted Pakistan for a three-match series and displayed complete control. They crushed Pakistan by 360 runs in Perth, followed by a hard-fought 79-run win in Melbourne. In Sydney, the Aussies chased down a modest target with 8 wickets in hand, completing a dominant 3–0 series win. Shocking Slip Against West Indies Australia continued their home season against the West Indies. The first Test in Adelaide was a breeze — a 10-wicket victory. But in Brisbane, the Windies stunned everyone, edging out a dramatic 8-run win. Despite the unexpected hiccup, Australia took the series 1–1, and the points proved vital in the long run.

Battle-Tested But Victorious in New Zealand Australia then travelled to New Zealand for a challenging two-match series. In Wellington, they delivered a crushing 172-run win. The second Test in Christchurch was much tighter, but Australia held their nerve to win by 3 wickets. The 2–0 away series win gave their WTC campaign a significant boost. Redemption vs India in Five-Test Epic India’s tour of Australia turned out to be one of the most intense series in recent memory. Australia were humbled in the first Test at Perth, losing by 295 runs. But the hosts responded strongly: a 10-wicket win in Adelaide, a draw in Brisbane, a 184-run triumph in Melbourne, and a 6-wicket win in Sydney turned the series in their favour 3–1. This was a major statement from Cummins’ men.