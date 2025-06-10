Australia announces playing 11 for WTC 2025 final; Cameron Green included

Australia have unveiled a balanced and experienced playing 11 for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025, set to begin on June 11 at Lord’s, London. With a clear intention to defend their WTC title, skipper Pat Cummins confirmed a line-up that blends stability with strategic flexibility. The biggest headline is the return of all-rounder Cameron Green, who is set to make his comeback in whites after recovering from a back injury. Marnus Labuschagne, traditionally a No. 3 batter, is set to open the innings alongside Usman Khawaja, showcasing Australia’s adaptive approach. According to Cummins, this change was designed to give the batting order more depth in the middle.

Labuschagne to open, Green returns to Test fold

In a notable tactical move, Australia will promote Marnus Labuschagne to partner Khawaja at the top. While he has never opened in Tests before, the team management believes his composure suits the challenge at Lord’s. Cameron Green’s inclusion adds heft to the batting line-up and offers a valuable seam option alongside Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Cummins himself.

Cummins noted that Green has recovered well and looked in rhythm during training, making his selection a straightforward decision. Green last played a Test during the 2024 summer before undergoing surgery.

Hazlewood preferred over Boland in pace unit

Australia have opted to field Josh Hazlewood ahead of Scott Boland for the final seamer’s slot. Hazlewood’s greater experience in English conditions and recent form tipped the scales in his favour. Cummins acknowledged the difficulty in leaving out Boland but stressed the need to go with the “best possible combination”.