Australia announces playing 11 for WTC 2025 final; Cameron Green included

In a notable tactical move, Australia will promote Marnus Labuschagne to partner Khawaja at the opening slot

Cameron Green
Cameron Green (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 7:17 PM IST
Australia have unveiled a balanced and experienced playing 11 for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025, set to begin on June 11 at Lord’s, London. With a clear intention to defend their WTC title, skipper Pat Cummins confirmed a line-up that blends stability with strategic flexibility. The biggest headline is the return of all-rounder Cameron Green, who is set to make his comeback in whites after recovering from a back injury. Marnus Labuschagne, traditionally a No. 3 batter, is set to open the innings alongside Usman Khawaja, showcasing Australia’s adaptive approach. According to Cummins, this change was designed to give the batting order more depth in the middle. 

Labuschagne to open, Green returns to Test fold

In a notable tactical move, Australia will promote Marnus Labuschagne to partner Khawaja at the top. While he has never opened in Tests before, the team management believes his composure suits the challenge at Lord’s. Cameron Green’s inclusion adds heft to the batting line-up and offers a valuable seam option alongside Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Cummins himself.
 
Cummins noted that Green has recovered well and looked in rhythm during training, making his selection a straightforward decision. Green last played a Test during the 2024 summer before undergoing surgery.

Hazlewood preferred over Boland in pace unit

Australia have opted to field Josh Hazlewood ahead of Scott Boland for the final seamer’s slot. Hazlewood’s greater experience in English conditions and recent form tipped the scales in his favour. Cummins acknowledged the difficulty in leaving out Boland but stressed the need to go with the “best possible combination”.

Webster retains spot, Lyon to lead spin attack

Beau Webster keeps his place in the 11, offering flexibility with his ability to bowl both seam and off-spin. Nathan Lyon will shoulder the primary spin duties, playing his second WTC final after a pivotal role in the 2023 triumph.

Australia playing 11 for WTC 2025 Final:

Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

ICC World Test Championship NewsAustralia cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipSouth Africa cricket teamTest Cricket

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

