ICC WTC 2025 Final: SA vs AUS live time, date, venue and live streaming

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023–25 cycle will witness defending champions Australia taking on South Africa in a five-day battle for glory at the iconic Lord’s cricket ground from Wednesday, June 11, to Sunday, June 15. Pat Cummins-led Australia will aim to become the first team to win the prestigious ICC WTC mace twice when they take the field for the final, while Temba Bavuma-led South Africa will aim to end their string of heartbreaks in ICC tournaments and finally win the big prize.

ALSO READ: South Africa announces playing 11 for ICC WTC 2025 final vs Australia Both teams have in-form batters and bowlers in their squads. The balance of their pace bowling promises the final will be a close contest. In a surprising move both Australia and South Africa announced thier playing 11 on Tuesday, a day before the start of the match.

ICC WTC 2025 Final: SA vs AUS head-to-head in Tests Total matches: 101

101 SA won: 26

26 AUS won: 54

54 Draw: 21

21 N/R: 0 ICC WTC 2025 Final: SA vs AUS playing 11 SA playing 11 vs AUS: Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi AUS playing 11 vs SA: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood ICC WTC 2025 Final: SA vs AUS full squad

SA full squad: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy AUS full squad: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, Matt Kuhnemann ICC WTC 2025 Final: SA vs AUS live streaming and telecast details When will the final of the ICC WTC 2025 between South Africa and Australia begin? The final of the ICC WTC 2025 between South Africa and Australia will begin on Wednesday, June 11.

Where will the final of the ICC WTC 2025 between South Africa and Australia take place? The SA vs AUS final of the ICC WTC 2025 will be played at Lord’s cricket ground, London, England. When will the toss for the ICC WTC 2025 final between South Africa and Australia take place? The toss for the SA vs AUS final of the ICC WTC 2025 will take place at 3:00 PM IST on June 11. When will play begin for the ICC WTC 2025 final between South Africa and Australia? The first ball of the ICC WTC 2025 final between South Africa and Australia will be bowled at 3:30 PM IST on all five days.