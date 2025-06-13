Home / Cricket / News / ICC WTC Final SA vs AUS: Highest successful run chase in Tests at Lord's

ICC WTC Final SA vs AUS: Highest successful run chase in Tests at Lord's

The highest successful run chase at this venue is by the West Indies, who chased down 344 runs set by England back in 1984

Highest successful run chase in Tests at Lord's
Highest successful run chase in Tests at Lord’s
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 5:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final match between South Africa and Australia has entered its final stage, with the Proteas needing to chase a target of 282 runs set by Australia in the fourth and final innings to lift their first ICC trophy since 1998. But for this, the Temba Bavuma-led side has to create history by successfully chasing the joint second-highest total in the fourth innings at Lord’s to win the match.
 
Before today, only four times has a 200-plus total ever been chased at Lord’s cricket ground. The highest successful run chase at this venue is by West Indies, who chased down 344 runs set by England back in 1984. The home team, England, holds the record for the next three highest chases—289, 272, and 218—all against New Zealand in 2004, 2022 and 1965, respectively.  Check WTC final South Africa vs australia full scorecard here
 
South Africa will have a tall task in front of them, as not just the 200-plus target chase is tough at this venue, but any score above 100 also takes a lot of effort. In fact, out of 147 Test matches played at Lord’s before this match, only on 20 occasions has a total in triple digits ever been successfully chased down. 
 
Highest successful run chase in Tests at Lord’s cricket ground
 
Team Score Opposition Ground Start Date
West Indies 344/1 v England Lord's 28 Jun 1984
England 282/3 v New Zealand Lord's 20 May 2004
England 279/5 v New Zealand Lord's 2 Jun 2022
England 218/3 v New Zealand Lord's 17 Jun 1965
England 193/5 v West Indies Lord's 17 May 2012
England 191/8 v West Indies Lord's 29 Jun 2000
England 163/2 v Bangladesh Lord's 27 May 2010
Pakistan 141/8 v England Lord's 18 Jun 1992
England 137/3 v Australia Lord's 21 Jul 1890
India 136/5 v England Lord's 5 Jun 1986
Australia 131/2 v England Lord's 11 Jun 1921
Australia 127/6 v England Lord's 27 Jun 1985
Australia 119/4 v England Lord's 22 Jun 1989
England 118/3 v New Zealand Lord's 24 Aug 1978
England 111/4 v Australia Lord's 22 Jun 1896
England 108/1 v India Lord's 27 Jun 1936
England 108/2 v India Lord's 18 Jun 1959
England 107/1 v West Indies Lord's 7 Sep 2017
England 100/2 v West Indies Lord's 24 Jun 1939
England 100/3 v Sri Lanka Lord's 25 Aug 1988
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian players pay tribute to flight AI-171 crash victims in England

Why Gautam Gambhir flew back to India ahead of series opener vs England?

Lack of time with red ball ahead of ENG series is concerning: Morne Morkel

Bangladesh appoint Mehidy Hasan Miraz as new ODI captain for one year

Coach Gambhir's message to young Team India ahead of England Test tour

Topics :Australia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamSouth Africa vs AustraliaICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story