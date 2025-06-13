ICC WTC Final SA vs AUS: Highest successful run chase in Tests at Lord's

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final match between South Africa and Australia has entered its final stage, with the Proteas needing to chase a target of 282 runs set by Australia in the fourth and final innings to lift their first ICC trophy since 1998. But for this, the Temba Bavuma-led side has to create history by successfully chasing the joint second-highest total in the fourth innings at Lord’s to win the match.

Before today, only four times has a 200-plus total ever been chased at Lord's cricket ground. The highest successful run chase at this venue is by West Indies, who chased down 344 runs set by England back in 1984. The home team, England, holds the record for the next three highest chases—289, 272, and 218—all against New Zealand in 2004, 2022 and 1965, respectively.