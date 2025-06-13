ICC WTC Final SA vs AUS: Highest successful run chase in Tests at Lord's

|Team
|Score
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|West Indies
|344/1
|v England
|Lord's
|28 Jun 1984
|England
|282/3
|v New Zealand
|Lord's
|20 May 2004
|England
|279/5
|v New Zealand
|Lord's
|2 Jun 2022
|England
|218/3
|v New Zealand
|Lord's
|17 Jun 1965
|England
|193/5
|v West Indies
|Lord's
|17 May 2012
|England
|191/8
|v West Indies
|Lord's
|29 Jun 2000
|England
|163/2
|v Bangladesh
|Lord's
|27 May 2010
|Pakistan
|141/8
|v England
|Lord's
|18 Jun 1992
|England
|137/3
|v Australia
|Lord's
|21 Jul 1890
|India
|136/5
|v England
|Lord's
|5 Jun 1986
|Australia
|131/2
|v England
|Lord's
|11 Jun 1921
|Australia
|127/6
|v England
|Lord's
|27 Jun 1985
|Australia
|119/4
|v England
|Lord's
|22 Jun 1989
|England
|118/3
|v New Zealand
|Lord's
|24 Aug 1978
|England
|111/4
|v Australia
|Lord's
|22 Jun 1896
|England
|108/1
|v India
|Lord's
|27 Jun 1936
|England
|108/2
|v India
|Lord's
|18 Jun 1959
|England
|107/1
|v West Indies
|Lord's
|7 Sep 2017
|England
|100/2
|v West Indies
|Lord's
|24 Jun 1939
|England
|100/3
|v Sri Lanka
|Lord's
|25 Aug 1988
