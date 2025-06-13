Home / Cricket / News / Why Gautam Gambhir flew back to India ahead of series opener vs England?

Why Gautam Gambhir flew back to India ahead of series opener vs England?

India head coach departs England camp due to sudden personal emergency; squad continues preparation under assistants: Reports

Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 4:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Just a week before the opening Test of India’s crucial five-match series against England, head coach Gautam Gambhir has flown back to India due to a family emergency, according to media reports. Gambhir had only recently joined the squad in England to oversee their preparation for the highly anticipated tour, which kicks off at Headingley, Leeds, on June 20. His sudden departure has come on the day India was scheduled to begin its intra-squad four-day warm-up game, a key part of their build-up. While the nature of the emergency remains undisclosed, the team management has confirmed that Gambhir’s return was necessary and unavoidable. Despite his absence, the team is expected to continue preparations under the guidance of the assistant coaches. 

Gambhir Leaves England Due to Family Emergency

According to media reports, Gambhir was compelled to return to India at short notice following an urgent situation at home. While no official statement has been released by the BCCI, support staff within the team have confirmed that the head coach has left the touring camp temporarily. Reports suggest Gambhir’s departure was unforeseen and that the coaching unit will ensure continuity in preparations in his absence.

India's Test Team Faces New-Look Challenge

The upcoming tour marks a significant transition in Indian Test cricket, with stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retiring from the longest format last month. With India heading into English conditions without two of their most experienced batters, the spotlight is now firmly on new captain Shubman Gill and a crop of young players, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan and Sai Sudharsan.

Tough English Tour on the Cards

The five-Test series will run from June to August and will be played across five iconic venues—Leeds, Birmingham, Lord’s, The Oval and Manchester. With Gambhir expected to rejoin the squad once the personal matter is resolved, India’s young brigade will aim to begin the WTC cycle with a strong showing in what promises to be a tough away tour.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SA vs AUS LIVE SCORE ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 3: Starc holding the fort for Australia

SA vs AUS HIGHLIGHTS ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 2: SA dominate as Australia slump to 144/8 at stumps

Bangladesh appoint Mehidy Hasan Miraz as new ODI captain for one year

Pat Cummins shatters 43-year-old record with sensational spell in WTC final

SA vs AUS HIGHLIGHTS ICC WTC 2025 Final: AUS pacers strike hard; SA 43/4 at stumps on Day 1

Topics :Gautam GambhirIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamTest Cricket

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story