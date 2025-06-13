Home / Cricket / News / Indian players pay tribute to flight AI-171 crash victims in England

Indian players pay tribute to flight AI-171 crash victims in England

Minutes' silence and black armbands mark emotional gesture ahead of intra-squad match in Beckenham

Indian Test squad ahead of intra-squad match
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 4:38 PM IST
As the Indian Test squad continues preparations for their upcoming five-match series against England, a solemn tribute was paid on Friday to the victims of the devastating Air India Flight AI-171 crash. Ahead of the scheduled intra-squad warm-up match in Beckenham, Indian players and support staff paused to observe a minute’s silence, honouring the lives lost in the tragic incident. Players also took the field wearing black armbands as a sign of collective mourning and solidarity with the grieving families back home. The symbolic gesture reflected the team’s emotional connection to the country even while stationed thousands of miles away in England. The match serves as a crucial part of India’s build-up to the Test series, beginning on 20 June in Leeds. 

Tribute Observed Before Intra-Squad Clash

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that all players and coaching staff participating in the warm-up fixture wore black armbands as a mark of respect. According to the board, a minute’s silence was also held before play began to honour the victims of the crash and show support for the affected families.

Tragic Incident Casts a Shadow

The crash of Air India Flight AI-171 on Thursday afternoon, moments after take-off from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Patel International Airport, resulted in the loss of 241 lives, with only one survivor. The London-bound flight carried both passengers and crew members, and the news sent shockwaves across the nation.

Cricket Fraternity Reacts with Grief

Several Indian cricketers, including head coach Gautam Gambhir, skipper Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, expressed their sorrow through social media. They shared messages of condolence, grief and support for the families of the victims. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also joined in, describing the incident as “devastating and heartbreaking”, and praying for strength for those affected.

Final Preparations Continue Amid Mourning

Despite the emotional weight of the tragedy, the intra-squad match in Beckenham continues to serve as India’s final preparation before their first Test in the WTC 2025–27 cycle. The players, while focused on cricket, remain mindful of the sorrow back home—using sport as a platform to honour the lives lost.

Topics :India cricket teamTest Cricket

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

