With less than a week to go for India's high-profile five-Test series against England, bowling coach Morne Morkel has admitted concerns over the squad's limited red-ball preparation. The series, which marks the start of India's new World Test Championship cycle, will also be Shubman Gill's first assignment as Test captain. India's last red-ball match came back in January during the Sydney Test against Australia, and many of the current squad members, including youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan, are set to experience English conditions in Test cricket for the first time. While the coaching staff has been encouraged by the intensity at training, Morkel emphasised the importance of maintaining consistency on and off the field in order to thrive in the demanding English environment.

Consistency Key to Success in England Morkel, speaking from the sidelines of India’s practice sessions, noted that consistency remains central to success in England. He stressed that players need to discover and stick to individual routines that work for them, whether on the field or during preparation. According to him, India’s bowling unit has the advantage of variety, which can be effective if the basics are executed well. Limited Red-Ball Exposure a Worry The South African great admitted that the team’s lack of recent red-ball cricket had made him “a little nervous” before the camp began. However, he said the past few training days have eased some of those concerns. The energy and commitment shown by the players, especially in testing conditions, have been reassuring.