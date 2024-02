IND-ENG 2nd Test: Sarfaraz or Rajat? Who should replace Rahul in India's XI

Sarfaraz Khan has been called into the Indian squad after KL Rahul was ruled out of the second Test against England, starting Friday, in Vizag. While his selection has been inevitable given his stellar record in first-class cricket, it is the question of who among him and Rajat Ptaidar will get a chance in the India playing 11 for the second Test vs England tomorrow.

Who is a better batter among Patidar and Sarfaraz? Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

While Patidar has been a run-machine, scoring 4000 runs at an average of 45.97, with 12 centuries to his name in first-class cricket, Sarfaraz beats him in pure numbers as he has the fourth-best average in the history of first-class cricket, amassing 3912 runs in his kitty from 45 matches at a stunning average of 69.85.