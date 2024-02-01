IND-ENG 2nd Test: Sarfaraz or Rajat? Who should replace Rahul in India's XI

While Patidar has been a run-machine, scoring 4000 runs at an average of 45.97, with 12 centuries to his name in first-class cricket, Sarfaraz beats him in pure numbers as he has the fourth-best average in the history of first-class cricket, amassing 3912 runs in his kitty from 45 matches at a stunning average of 69.85.

Batting FORMAT Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100s 50s FC 55 93 4000 196 45.97 53.48 12 22

However, the 26-year-old Sarfaraz and Patidar can play together in the side, if the team wishes to rest Shubman Gill, who has not been in great form. Gill has not hit a fifty-plus score in his last 11 innings in Tests. In his previous 10 innings across all formats also, the Punjab batter has been unable to notch up even a half-century.