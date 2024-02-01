Home / Cricket / News / IND-ENG 2nd Test: Sarfaraz or Rajat? Who should replace Rahul in India's XI

While Sarfaraz has the potential to unsettle English spinners with his unconventional shots in the second Test, Patidar has impressed the management with his temperament and conventional style of play

Sarfaraz Khan and Rajat Patidar aim for a place in the Indian side in second Test against England. Photo: BCCI
Abhishek Singh New Delhi

4 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 12:54 PM IST
Sarfaraz Khan has been called into the Indian squad after KL Rahul was ruled out of the second Test against England, starting Friday, in Vizag. While his selection has been inevitable given his stellar record in first-class cricket, it is the question of who among him and  Rajat Ptaidar will get a chance in the India playing 11 for the second Test vs England tomorrow.

Who is a better batter among Patidar and Sarfaraz?

While Patidar has been a run-machine, scoring 4000 runs at an average of 45.97, with 12 centuries to his name in first-class cricket, Sarfaraz beats him in pure numbers as he has the fourth-best average in the history of first-class cricket, amassing 3912 runs in his kitty from 45 matches at a stunning average of 69.85.

Top-Five Players with Highest First-Class Averages

Batting                
FORMAT Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100s 50s
FC 55 93 4000 196 45.97 53.48 12 22

However, the 26-year-old Sarfaraz and Patidar can play together in the side, if the team wishes to rest Shubman Gill, who has not been in great form. Gill has not hit a fifty-plus score in his last 11 innings in Tests. In his previous 10 innings across all formats also, the Punjab batter has been unable to notch up even a half-century.

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

