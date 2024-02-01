IND-ENG 2nd Test: Sarfaraz or Rajat? Who should replace Rahul in India's XI

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
However, the 26-year-old Sarfaraz and Patidar can play together in the side, if the team wishes to rest Shubman Gill, who has not been in great form. Gill has not hit a fifty-plus score in his last 11 innings in Tests. In his previous 10 innings across all formats also, the Punjab batter has been unable to notch up even a half-century.