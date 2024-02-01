Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Here's how Indian batters preparing for Vizag Test

Barring skipper Rohit Sharma, not many Indian batters resorted to the sweep shot in the opening Test which the hosts lost to England by 28 runs, only their fourth defeat at home since 2013

Indian batters during net practices ahead of second Test in Vizag. Photo: X

Indian batters during net practices ahead of second Test in Vizag. Photo: X

Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 9:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian batters are not known for their sweeping skills but they made a conscious effort to practise that shot in their opening net session ahead of the second Test against England beginning here on Friday.
Barring skipper Rohit Sharma, not many Indian batters resorted to the sweep shot in the opening Test which the hosts lost to England by 28 runs, only their fourth defeat at home since 2013.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Sweeps and reverse sweeps on the other hand have emerged as a strong weapon for England batters against the champion Indian spinners who were at the receiving end in the second innings of Hyderabad Test.
Gill, Patidar go big on sweeps

==================

All Indian squad members turned up for the opening session that took place in the afternoon.
Struggling for runs, Shubman Gill was seen practising both the conventional and reverse sweep. For someone who has all the shots, he was criticised for his defensive play in the series opener.
In line to make his debut on Friday, Rajat Patidar too went for the sweep and reverse sweep. All the batters were not sweeping every ball but it was a lot more than what they practised in the Hyderabad nets.
Sarfaraz Khan, another player who could make his debut, also had a hit in the nets. Both him and Patidar also got catching practice in the slips.
The sweep doesn't come naturally to the home team batters and coach Vikram Rathour said that they should play to their strengths.
"It is not something you can try. You need to practice it. If you have more shots it is beneficial. We play in a traditional way. Our strength is going straight and using our feet. We need to do that well and and if we can play some shots, that is always a good addition," he said.
Joe Root bats left handed

===============

England's batting mainstay Joe Root set up as a left-hander before turning for the reverse sweep in the team's session in the morning.

Also Read

India vs England 1st Test Playing 11: KL Rahul & Axar playing in Hyderabad

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Jaiswal goes Bazball, India ahead

1st Test: Stokes 'devastated'; English offie heads home over visa issue

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Pope's century keeps England alive

BCCI secy Shah reappointed as ACC chairman for third successive year

Here's why cricketer Mayank Agarwal lodged complaint after boarding flight

WTC 2023-25 Points Table: India slip to fifth spot after Hyderabad loss

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Kumble feels Gill has got cushion that Pujara didn't

Liquor seized from Saurashtra cricketers headed to Gujarat from Chandigarh

Jack Leach, who is nursing an injury on his left keen, did not train on Wednesday and looks a doubtful starter, bringing uncapped Shoaib Bashir into the equation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India cricket team England cricket team India vs England Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayInterim Budget 2024US Federal ReserveAmbuja Cements Q3 resultsPaytm Payments BankBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon