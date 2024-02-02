IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE: Rohit wins toss, elects to bat first
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATE: India made three changes in their Playing 11. Rajat Patidar, Kukdeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar replaced KL, Jadeja and Siraj in India's XI.
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
In the second test of the five-match series, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first against England at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam today. England is leading the series 1-0. England has announced their Playing 11 a day before of the Test match. They have made two changes in their playing 11 from previous match, bringing in experienced James Anderson and debutant Shoaib Bashir in its Playing 11.
Meanwhile, India made three changes in their Playing 11, bringing in Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav in place of Mohammed Siraj and injured Ravindra Jadeja. Rajat Patidar would play his debut game as he found a place in India's XI, replacing injured KL Rahul.
2nd Test: India vs England Playing 11
India Playing 11 for 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Axar Patel, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar.
England Playing 11 for 2nd Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.
India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 Live Telecast
Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.
India vs England 2nd test Day 1 Live streaming
Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 1 proceedings in multiple languages.
Stay tuned for India vs England live toss and match updates here
9:47 AM
India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Just a single from the over
Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 1 0; India 13-0 after 4 overs
Yashasvi Jaiswal (9), Rohit Sharma (4); Joe Root 2-0-9-0
Full toss on the legs by Root, but not dealt with well by Rohit. Root improves his lengths in the next two balls. Just a single from the over.
9:44 AM
India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Brilliant over from Anderson
Over Summary: 0 3 0 0 0 0; India 12-0 after 3 overs
Yashasvi Jaiswal (9), Rohit Sharma (3); James Anderson 2-0-4-0
Wow, what a beauty from Anderson against right-hander Rohit as he just gets past the edge. The very next ball, there is a great backfoot punch from Rohit to get off the mark with three runs. Anderson is running in and bowling well here in his second over, getting past the edge of nearly every ball.
9:39 AM
India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 Live Updates: Two fours from Root’s over
Over Summary: 4 0 0 4 0 0; India 9-0 after 2 overs
Yashasvi Jaiswal (9), Rohit Sharma (0); Joe Root 1-0-8-0
Joe Root into the attack and the first shot that Jaiswal plays is over the infield for a four. Although it was a bad ball to start with, offering a lot of room. Fuller ball and Jaiswal plays through the line and hits a four. Two fours from the over.
9:35 AMCheck India vs England 2nd Test, Day 1 LIVE full scorecard here
India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 Live Updates: Anderson begins
Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 1; India 1-0 after 1 overs
Yashasvi Jaiswal (0), Rohit Sharma (0); James Anderson 1-0-1-0
184 matches and 690 wickets to his name and Anderson starts with the ball going down the leg. The first three balls of the first over have been well left so far by Jaiswal. Anderson has generally been down the leg. Single of the blast ball would mean it is not a maiden over to start with for Anderson.
9:30 AM
India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Two Indian openers out in the middle
The two Indian openers are out in the middle and it is James Anderson who has the ball in his hand as we are bout to begin the second Test of the series in Vizag.
9:26 AM
India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: What to expect of Shoaib Bashir
9:19 AM
India vs England 2nd Test Live Score: Gill and Rohit had a long chat
As is being shown by the broadcasters and also reported ahead of the match, Shubman Gill and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had a long chat ahead of this Test. Gill has not hit a fifty-plus score in the last 11 innings in Tests and for a talent of his potential, it is as good as nothing to have a Test average of 29.
9:17 AM
India vs England 2nd Test Live Score: What could be an ideal score here?
The first-day pitch looks like a belter and hence an ideal innings score could be nothing less than 450. Though the English bowling line-up is experienced, they do possess quality and it is clear from their approach in the last Test that they will go all-out attack.
9:07 AM
England Playing 11 for 2nd Test vs India
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson
9:06 AM
India Playing 11 for 2nd Test
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav
9:03 AM
Three changes in India's Playing 11
Rajat Patidar, Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar playing in place of KL, Jadeja and Siraj
9:00 AM
India vs England 2nd Test LIVE TOSS: England bowling first
Rohit Sharma wins the toss and elects to bat first in Vizag.
9:00 AM
India vs England 2nd Test LIVE TOSS
The live toss is just moments away. Rohit Sharma is walking towards the pitch for the Test. Stay tuned.
8:56 AM
I'm relentlessly trying to learn from Kohli - Rajat Patidar
How Rajat Patidar prepares himself for a Test. He has seen Kohli from behind the net sessions in the past. The Madhya Pradesh elaborates on how he brushed up the art of batting by watching India's modern-day great Virat Kohli.
"I always observe his (Kohli) batting from back of the nets, especially his footwork and body movement while batting. I try to learn and add these things into my batting," Patidar told BCCI.TV referring to the time spent with Kohli in their IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Tap here to read the full story on Rajat Patidar
8:48 AM
Rajat Patidar makes Test debut
Zaheer Khan handed in the debut cap to Rajat Patidar ahead of the India vs England 2nd Test live toss. Sarfaraz has to wait for his chance once again.
Top-Five Players with Highest First-Class Averages
8:47 AM
Who should replace KL Rahul in India's Playing 11?
There will be a toss up between Patidar and Sarfaraz for the number five spot in the India's Playing 11. While his selection has been inevitable given his stellar record in first-class cricket, it is the question of who among him and Rajat Ptaidar will get a chance in the India playing 11 for the second Test vs England today.
8:45 AM
India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 live updates
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs England 2nd Test in Vizag. The live toss between Ben Stokes and Rohit Sharma will take place in 15 minutes.
