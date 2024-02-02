IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE: Rohit wins toss, elects to bat first

second test of the five-match series, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first against England at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam today. England is leading the series 1-0. England has announced their Playing 11 a day before of the Test match. They have made two changes in their playing 11 from previous match, bringing in experienced James Anderson and debutant Shoaib Bashir in its Playing 11. In the, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first against England at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam today. England is leading the series 1-0. England has announced their Playing 11 a day before of the Test match. They have made two changes in their playing 11 from previous match, bringing in experienced James Anderson and debutant Shoaib Bashir in its Playing 11.

Meanwhile, India made three changes in their Playing 11, bringing in Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav in place of Mohammed Siraj and injured Ravindra Jadeja. Rajat Patidar would play his debut game as he found a place in India's XI, replacing injured KL Rahul.



2nd Test: India vs England Playing 11

India Playing 11 for 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Axar Patel, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar.

England Playing 11 for 2nd Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.

India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 Live Telecast

Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.

India vs England 2nd test Day 1 Live streaming

Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 1 proceedings in multiple languages.

