IND front-runners in UAE conditions, but don't underestimate AUS: Jonassen

Five-time winner Jess Jonassen knows what it takes to lift the Women's T20 World Cup, and the veteran Australian spinner rated India as the front-runner at the upcoming edition of tournament to be played on spin-friendly, low and slow UAE pitches. The 31-year-old left-arm spinner played a key part Australia's title triumphs in 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020 and 2023, and feels with little knowledge of the conditions, it will be challenging for Australia to defend the title but it will be a mistake to underestimate her country. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "India are well and truly the front-runner because of the depth and versatility that they have. They have better knowledge of UAE conditions. We have never played there, but Australia know how to play in big tournaments and can't be underestimated," Jonassen told a select group of journalists during the ABC International Development's five-day cricket commentary and mojo program at Australian High Commission here.

"We have played in different sub-continent pitches and conditions, but have little knowledge about UAE conditions, so it be challenging.

"We've been under another illusion that the pool that we are in is not one of the toughest. But I don't think there's going to be a single easy game," she added.

Australia have been the most successful team in the Women's T20 World Cup, having won the title six out of eight times.

More From This Section

The ninth edition of the tournament will be held in two venues of UAE -- Sharjah and Dubai -- from October 3 to 20.

Jonassen, who missed out on a place in Australia's T20 World Cup squad for this edition, also feels England and Sri Lanka are the other two sides besides her country and India which are favourites to make the top-four.

"In terms of top four teams, I have to say my own country Australia. I've seen first-hand how hard everyone has worked, not only over this pre-season but since that South Africa T20 World Cup. Obviously there is a little bit of change. But the girls have been building nicely for this World Cup.

"England is obviously always up there and definitely the third team. They're currently over there (UAE) for a pre-season camp and they always take camps to Oman and from my understanding, the conditions are quite similar in the UAE. They have a really experienced side as well and some of the best players in the world are part of their side in Sophie Ecclestone and Nat Sciver-Brunt," she said.

"Fourth I'm going with Sri Lanka. They are the most recent Asia Cup champions, they've won some series and games against some top sides."



After the announcement of the teams, former captain Mithali Raj had recently said that India might find themselves a bowler short but Jonassen begs to differ.

"I don't necessarily agree, as it's sort of, if you've got a lot of time you might not need that sixth bowling option. The way a lot of teams are lining up, you will be surprised if it wasn't heavily spin focussed," the Australian said.

"...you have someone like Jemimah Rodrigues, who can bowl if she has to and does a decent job. In a T20 game, whoever plays spin the best generally prevails. It will come down to who bats best in those conditions," added Jonassen, who has taken 74 and 118 wickets from 87 T20 and 77 ODI matches respectively.

She, however, is disappointed not to have made the squad despite giving her best.

"I'm only human so it's challenging. I'm obviously disappointed to have missed out, but equally I'm proud of myself. I know within myself there was literally nothing more I could have done to gain selection.

"I was proud of the way I performed in different competitions around the world, whether it was WPL or the Hundred in England. It's challenging as it the first T20 World Cup that I will miss in my career," Jonassen said.