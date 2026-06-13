IND vs AFG 1st ODI: Dharamsala weather report, hourly rain forecast

After a thumping win in the one-off Test, the Shubman Gill-led Team India are ready to host Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series, with the first ODI scheduled to take place today at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Both teams are looking to kick-start their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup, especially the hosts, who will also be using the series as a chance to strengthen their bench strength.

But despite the fans and players both eager for the match, the rain gods had other plans. The toss for the match, which was set to take place at 1 pm IST, has been delayed and, with a 60 to 70% chance of rain throughout the day, fans could either witness a shortened match or, in the worst-case scenario, a washout.

Dharamsala weather for Saturday According to the latest weather report from AccuWeather, the first ODI between India and Afghanistan in Dharamsala could be heavily affected by rain. The highest probability of precipitation is forecast during the early afternoon, with a 75% chance at 2 pm and a 71% chance at 3 pm, raising the likelihood of thunderstorms and interruptions around the scheduled start of play. ALSO READ: IND vs AFG 1st ODI: Where to watch live streaming of today's ODI match? Conditions are expected to improve gradually as the day progresses, with rain chances dropping to 40% by 4 pm, 34% by 5 pm and below 30% from 6 pm onwards. While the threat of rain decreases significantly during the evening, weather-related delays or interruptions remain a strong possibility during the opening stages of the match.