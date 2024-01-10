India vs Afghanistan 1st T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming

In the first T20 International of a three-match series, Rohit Sharma-led Team India will host Afghanistan at PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday (January 11). With the return of Rohit and Virat Kohli in the India T20 squad, the focus will be on Team India's batting approach through the top and middle orders. The duo's return will also help India bolster their batting resources without World-number-one batter Suryakumar Yadav, who is nursing an ankle injury.





ALSO READ: IND vs AFG 1st T20 preview: Spotlight on Rohit, Virat Kohli in Mohali Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel Rohit Sharma will likely be partnered with Shubman Gill as an opener, followed by Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, the middle order could have Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh, followed by Jitesh Sharma. Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi will likely be the two spinners, while the pace department will have the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar.

1st T20: India vs Afghanistan playing 11

India Playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arsdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Afghanistan Playing 11 probable: Ibrahim Zadran (captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Naveen-Ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hazratullah Zazai.

India vs Afghanistan head-to-head

Total Matches played: 5

India won: 4

Afghanistan won: 0

No result: 1

Squads

India squad for T20 series: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Afghanistan squad for T20 series: Ibrahim Zadran (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan.

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20 match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does India vs Afghanistan 1st T20 begin?

India will take on Afghanistan in the 1st T20 on January 11.

What is the venue of the IND vs AFG 1st T20?

Mohali's Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium will host India vs Afghanistan 1st T20.

At what time, the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20 live toss will take place in Mohali?

The India vs Afghanistan 1st T20 live toss will take place in Mohali at 6:30 PM IST.

At what time, IND vs AFG 1st T20 will begin in Mohali?

The live match time of India vs Afghanistan 1st T20 is 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the IND vs AFG 1st T20 match?

The live telecast of India vs Afghanistan 1st T20 will be available on Sports 18 HD/SD.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Afghanistan 1st T20?

Jo Cinemas will provide the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan T20 match in India.