IND vs AFG: Spinners shine as India secure record Test win over Afghanistan

India’s spin trio of Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar stole the spotlight in the one-off Test between India and Afghanistan at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Monday as the hosts registered a record win by an innings and 300 runs to announce their return to Test cricket after a long gap in style.

This is now also India’s biggest win by margin of runs, surpassing their previous record of an innings and 272 runs against the West Indies in Rajkot in 2018.

Fifteen of the 20 wickets Afghanistan lost fell to the spinners, with debutant Manav Suthar leading the charge with match figures of 7 for 62, including his brilliant spell of 6 for 33 in the first innings.

Earlier, Afghanistan resumed their innings at 113 for 5 on Day 3 before being bundled out for 152 in the first innings and 112 in the second innings to hand India the big win. India's biggest Test wins (by margin of runs) Rank Margin of victory Opposition Venue Match date 1 Innings & 300 runs Afghanistan New Chandigarh 6 Jun 2026 2 Innings & 272 runs West Indies Rajkot 4 Oct 2018 3 Innings & 262 runs Afghanistan Bengaluru 14 Jun 2018 4 Innings & 239 runs Bangladesh Mirpur 25 May 2007 5 Innings & 239 runs Sri Lanka Nagpur 24 Nov 2017 6 Innings & 222 runs Sri Lanka Mohali 4 Mar 2022 7 Innings & 219 runs Australia Eden Gardens 18 Mar 1998 8 Innings & 202 runs South Africa Ranchi 19 Oct 2019 9 Innings & 198 runs New Zealand Nagpur 20 Nov 2010 10 Innings & 171 runs Sri Lanka Pallekele 12 Aug 2017

All-round show from India in Mullanpur After electing to bat first, India laid the foundation for victory through substantial contributions from their top order. KL Rahul struck a patient 100, while captain Shubman Gill continued his impressive run with a commanding 126. Sai Sudharsan added 81 and Rishabh Pant matched that score with an entertaining knock that included three sixes. Washington Sundar then ensured India carried the momentum into the lower order, remaining unbeaten on 52 as the hosts declared on 564/8. Afghanistan's bowlers struggled for consistency throughout the innings, with Mohammad Saleem's six-wicket haul the only notable success for the visitors.

ALSO READ: IND vs AFG Test: Manav Suthar joins elite list with fifer on Test debut Faced with a huge first-innings deficit, Afghanistan found little resistance against India's bowling attack. Debutant left-arm spinner Manav Suthar enjoyed a memorable start to his Test career, ripping through the middle and lower order to finish with 6/33 as Afghanistan were dismissed for 152. Rahmat Shah's 60 was the lone bright spot in an otherwise disappointing batting effort as only four batters reached double figures. India enforced the follow-on and quickly tightened their grip on the match. Afghanistan showed slightly more intent in the second innings, with Sediqullah Atal making 42 and Rahmanullah Gurbaz contributing 24, but the visitors continued to lose wickets at regular intervals.