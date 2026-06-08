IND vs AFG Test: Manav Suthar joins elite list with fifer on Test debut
Manav is now the tenth Indian bowler to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
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The 23-year-old Rajasthan-based spinner Manav Suthar stole the spotlight on Day 3 of the India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match in Mullanpur on Monday as he became the tenth Indian bowler overall and the seventh Indian spinner to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut.
Manav started the day with three wickets to his name and needed two more wickets to join the elite list. He went on to dismiss Afsar Zazai and Sharafuddin Ashraf to first complete his five-wicket haul before adding the wicket of Mohammad Saleem Safi to his tally to finish with figures of 6 for 22.
Manav partnered with Parshvi Krishna (3 for 37) and Washington Sundar (1 for 21) to bundle Afghanistan out for 152 in reply to India’s mammoth 564, handing the hosts a big first-innings lead of 412 runs.
The last time an Indian bowler took a five-wicket haul on Test debut was in 2021 when Axar Patel completed the feat against England at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Also Read
Indian bowlers to take a five-for on Test debut:
|No.
|Bowler
|Opponent
|Venue
|Date
|Innings
|Figures
|Result
|1
|Mohammad Nissar
|England
|Lord's, London
|25 Jun 1932
|1st
|5/93
|Lost
|2
|Vaman Kumar
|Pakistan
|Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
|8 Feb 1961
|2nd
|5/64
|Drawn
|3
|Syed Abid Ali
|Australia
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|23 Dec 1967
|1st
|6/55
|Lost
|4
|Dilip Doshi
|Australia
|Madras Cricket Club Ground, Madras
|11 Sep 1979
|1st
|6/103
|Drawn
|5
|Narendra Hirwani
|West Indies
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Madras
|11 Jan 1988
|2nd
|8/61
|Won
|6
|Amit Mishra
|Australia
|PCA Stadium, Mohali
|17 Oct 2008
|2nd
|5/71
|Won
|7
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|West Indies
|Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
|6 Nov 2011
|3rd
|6/47
|Won
|8
|Mohammed Shami
|West Indies
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|8 Nov 2013
|3rd
|5/47
|Won
|9
|Axar Patel
|England
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|13 Feb 2021
|4th
|5/60
|Won
|10
|Manav Suthar
|Afghanistan
|Mullanpur
|6 Jun 2026
|1st
|6/22
|TBA
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First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 11:18 AM IST