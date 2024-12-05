IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Rahul to bat as opener in India's Playing 11 - Rohit

Amid all the speculation regarding the batting position of captain Rohit Sharma, the situation surrounding the India opener is now clear for the second Test at Adelaide Oval.

In a press conference on the eve of the India vs Australia 2nd Test, Rohit confirmed that KL Rahul would play as an opener in India’s playing XI, while he would bat in the middle order.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia 2nd Test playing 11, live timing, IND vs AUS streaming "KL will play as an opener, and I will bat somewhere in the middle order," Rohit told reporters.

There had been much speculation about the captain’s batting position after KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal put up a 200-run partnership for India during the second innings of the Perth Test.

However, Rohit explained that making a decision on his own batting position wasn’t easy for him personally, but for the sake of the team, he had to make the change.

"Clearly, we want results and success. Looking at the first Test, when I was watching the Perth Test with my son on my lap, KL batted superbly—it was brilliant. That led us to continue with KL as an opener. It was a simple decision as a captain, but personally, it wasn’t easy. However, for the team, it has been important," the 37-year-old Rohit added.