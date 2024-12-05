Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Rahul to bat as opener in India's Playing 11 - Rohit

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Rahul to bat as opener in India's Playing 11 - Rohit

Rohit explained that making a decision on his own batting position wasn't easy for him personally, but for the sake of the team, he had to make the change.

Rohit Sharma (Left) and KL Rahul (Right)
Rohit Sharma (Left) and KL Rahul (Right)
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 1:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Amid all the speculation regarding the batting position of captain Rohit Sharma, the situation surrounding the India opener is now clear for the second Test at Adelaide Oval.
 
In a press conference on the eve of the India vs Australia 2nd Test, Rohit confirmed that KL Rahul would play as an opener in India’s playing XI, while he would bat in the middle order.
 
"KL will play as an opener, and I will bat somewhere in the middle order," Rohit told reporters. 
 
There had been much speculation about the captain’s batting position after KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal put up a 200-run partnership for India during the second innings of the Perth Test.
 
However, Rohit explained that making a decision on his own batting position wasn’t easy for him personally, but for the sake of the team, he had to make the change.
 
"Clearly, we want results and success. Looking at the first Test, when I was watching the Perth Test with my son on my lap, KL batted superbly—it was brilliant. That led us to continue with KL as an opener. It was a simple decision as a captain, but personally, it wasn’t easy. However, for the team, it has been important," the 37-year-old Rohit added.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs Australia 2nd Test LIVE UPDATES: Rohit Sharma reveals the openers for D-N Test

India vs Australia 2nd Test playing 11, live timing, IND vs AUS streaming

India vs Australia 2nd Test preview: All eyes on Rohit's batting position

IND vs AUS: Ready to play the floater role for team, says KL Rahul

IND vs AUS: A look at pink ball Tests in numbers at Adelaide Oval

Topics :Rohit SharmaKL RahulIndia vs AustraliaIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket team

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story