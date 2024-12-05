South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Playing 11, live timing and streaming

After a dramatic first Test in Durban, which saw Sri Lanka record their lowest Test score of 42, the hosts, South Africa, are now ready to host the Lankan Lions in the second Test of the ongoing two-match series at St George's Park in Gqeberha from Thursday, December 5.

The match will have a serious impact on the points table of the World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle, as both teams need to win this game to keep their hopes for qualification to the final alive. The Proteas won the first Test by 233 runs, thanks to pacer Marco Jansen’s sensational performance, and jumped two spots to number two, replacing Australia, who lost their first game of the series against India in Perth.

On the other hand, another contender for the WTC final spot, New Zealand, not only lost their game against England but were also docked three penalty points, increasing the chances of South Africa even further. The Proteas still have three more games to play in the ongoing WTC cycle, and if they manage to win all three, they will qualify for the final for the first time.

ALSO READ: WTC final 2025 qualification scenarios: India, South Africa, AUS chances However, Sri Lanka will not let their path be that easy, as they are also still in the hunt for WTC final qualification and will do whatever they can to prevent the hosts from running riot in Gqeberha and boost their own chances in the WTC final race.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Playing 11 for 2nd Test:

South Africa Playing 11: Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada

More From This Section

Sri Lanka Playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head in Tests:

After their win in the first Test in Durban, South Africa have improved their win-loss record against Sri Lanka in Tests to almost double.

Total matches: 32

32 South Africa won: 17

17 Sri Lanka won: 9

9 Tied: 6

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Test Squads:

South Africa Test squad: Temba Bavuma (C), David Bedingham, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne.

Sri Lanka Test squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Lasith Embuldeniya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test LIVE TOSS TIME, SA vs SL Live Streaming and Telecast:

When will the South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match take place?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match will begin on Thursday, December 5, at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

At what time will the SA vs SL 2nd Test live toss take place on December 5, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The live toss for the South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

At what time will the live match between South Africa and Sri Lanka 2nd Test start on December 5?

The SA vs SL 2nd Test will begin at 2:00 PM IST in Gqeberha.

Which TV channels will live telecast the South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match in India?

The live telecast of the 2nd Test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will be available on the Sports18 network, Sports18 - 1 (HD & SD) channel in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match in India?

The live streaming of the 2nd Test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.