Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Brisbane pitch report; India stats at The Gabba

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Brisbane pitch report; India stats at The Gabba

Australia captain Pat Cummins revealed on the eve of IND vs AUS 3rd Test that the green tinge on the Gabba wicket has been reduced significantly.

India vs Australia 3rd Test, Brisbane Pitch report
India vs Australia 3rd Test, Brisbane Pitch report
Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 12:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After their historic triumph in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Indian cricket team is set to return to Australia's so-called fortress, The Gabba. While India ended the Aussies' winning streak in Brisbane during their previous tour, Rohit Sharma's men will take the field on December 14 aiming to regain momentum after their defeat in the Pink Ball Test in Adelaide.
 
The five-match Test series between India and Australia is currently tied at 1-1. With South Africa making a late push for the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship (WTC) final, India must win the series 4-1 to secure their spot in the 2025 WTC final without relying on the outcomes of other matches.
 
To achieve this, India must win the Brisbane Test. The key question ahead of the game is how the wicket is expected to behave. 
 

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Brisbane pitch report

 
Images circulating on social media show the pitch at The Gabba with more than 10 mm of grass, making it difficult to distinguish between the pitch and the outfield.
 
However, Australia captain Pat Cummins revealed on the eve of the match that the green tinge on the Gabba wicket has been reduced significantly.
 
"I looked at it yesterday, and it looked like a good wicket, as it has been over the last few years," said Cummins.

More From This Section

Jason Gillespie resigns as Pakistan red-ball coach; Aaqib Javed steps in

Newly appointed ICC chairman Jay Shah meets top Brisbane Olympics officials

More excited to play under Rahul Dravid than playing in IPL: Suryavanshi

Rohit Sharma must open if he has to throw the first punch: Ravi Shastri

IND vs AUS Test series smashes viewership records on Star Sports network

 
"A bit of sun baking it over the past couple of days means I don’t think it’s as green and leafy as it was against South Africa," he added.
 
Cummins was referring to the 2022 Test against South Africa at The Gabba, which ended within two days.
 
The 31-year-old downplayed concerns about his team's recent struggles at the venue.
 
"It’s just a venue, really. We play at dozens of venues each year. It’s always nice coming back to a familiar place, but the scoreboard starts at 0-0, so the venue isn’t the be-all and end-all," Cummins said.
 
Once an Australian stronghold, India breached the 'Gabba' barrier during the 2020-21 series, ending the hosts' unbeaten run at the ground, which dated back to 1988.
 
More recently, the West Indies also defeated Australia at The Gabba, thanks to pacer Shamar Joseph's heroics.   
Brisbane Cricket Ground stats and records in Tests
   
Matches Played 68
Matches won batting 1st 26
Matches won bowling 1st 27
Average score in 1st innings 327
Average score in 2nd innings 317
Average score in 3rd innings 238
Average score in 4th innings 161
 
India record at The Gabba in Brisbane
 
Indian cricket team under the leadership of different captains played 7 Tests till date in Brisbane's Gabba Stadium from 1947 to 2021.
 
  • Total matches played: 7
  • India won: 1
  • India lost: 5
  • Drawn: 1
 
Full list of India's results at Gabba, Brisbane in Test matches
Date Result India captain
15-Jan-21 Won by 3 wickets Virat Kohli
17-Dec-14 Lost by 4 wickets MS Dhoni
4-Dec-03 Drawn Sourav Ganguly
4-Nov-91 Lost by 10 wickets Mohammed Azharuddin
2-Dec-77 Lost by 16 runs Bishan Singh Bedi
19-Jan-68 Lost by 39 runs Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (Nawab of Pataudi)
28-Nov-47 Lost by an innings and 226 runs Lala Amarnath
 
What are the Test records at The Gabba
Total Matches 68
Matches won batting first 26
Matches won bowling first 27
Average 1st innings Score 327
Average 2nd innings Score 317
Average 3rd innings Score 238
Average 4th innings Score 161
Highest total recorded 645/10 (158.6 Ov) by Australia vs England
Lowest total recorded 58/10 (21.3 Ov) by India vs Australia
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IND vs AUS- Hazlewood replaces Boland in Australia XI for 3rd Test: Cummins

India vs Australia 3rd Test playing 11, live timing, IND vs AUS streaming

Not the time to look at what happened at Gabba in 2021: Mitchell Marsh

IND vs AUS: Kohli addresses team, Rohit bats against semi-new and new ball

IND vs AUS: Momentum is with Australia after win at Adelaide - Gavaskar

Topics :India vs AustraliaIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipAustralia test cricketTest Cricket

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story