IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Brisbane pitch report; India stats at The Gabba

After their historic triumph in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Indian cricket team is set to return to Australia's so-called fortress, The Gabba. While India ended the Aussies' winning streak in Brisbane during their previous tour, Rohit Sharma's men will take the field on December 14 aiming to regain momentum after their defeat in the Pink Ball Test in Adelaide.

The five-match Test series between India and Australia is currently tied at 1-1. With South Africa making a late push for the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship (WTC) final, India must win the series 4-1 to secure their spot in the 2025 WTC final without relying on the outcomes of other matches.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia 3rd Test playing 11, live timing, IND vs AUS streaming To achieve this, India must win the Brisbane Test. The key question ahead of the game is how the wicket is expected to behave.

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Brisbane pitch report

Images circulating on social media show the pitch at The Gabba with more than 10 mm of grass, making it difficult to distinguish between the pitch and the outfield.

However, Australia captain Pat Cummins revealed on the eve of the match that the green tinge on the Gabba wicket has been reduced significantly.

"I looked at it yesterday, and it looked like a good wicket, as it has been over the last few years," said Cummins.

"A bit of sun baking it over the past couple of days means I don’t think it’s as green and leafy as it was against South Africa," he added.

Cummins was referring to the 2022 Test against South Africa at The Gabba, which ended within two days.

The 31-year-old downplayed concerns about his team's recent struggles at the venue.

"It’s just a venue, really. We play at dozens of venues each year. It’s always nice coming back to a familiar place, but the scoreboard starts at 0-0, so the venue isn’t the be-all and end-all," Cummins said.

Once an Australian stronghold, India breached the 'Gabba' barrier during the 2020-21 series, ending the hosts' unbeaten run at the ground, which dated back to 1988.

Brisbane Cricket Ground stats and records in Tests Matches Played 68 Matches won batting 1st 26 Matches won bowling 1st 27 Average score in 1st innings 327 Average score in 2nd innings 317 Average score in 3rd innings 238 Average score in 4th innings 161 More recently, the West Indies also defeated Australia at The Gabba, thanks to pacer Shamar Joseph's heroics.

India record at The Gabba in Brisbane

Indian cricket team under the leadership of different captains played 7 Tests till date in Brisbane's Gabba Stadium from 1947 to 2021.

Total matches played: 7

7 India won: 1

1 India lost: 5

5 Drawn: 1

Full list of India's results at Gabba, Brisbane in Test matches Date Result India captain 15-Jan-21 Won by 3 wickets Virat Kohli 17-Dec-14 Lost by 4 wickets MS Dhoni 4-Dec-03 Drawn Sourav Ganguly 4-Nov-91 Lost by 10 wickets Mohammed Azharuddin 2-Dec-77 Lost by 16 runs Bishan Singh Bedi 19-Jan-68 Lost by 39 runs Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (Nawab of Pataudi) 28-Nov-47 Lost by an innings and 226 runs Lala Amarnath