India vs Australia 3rd Test playing 11, live timing, IND vs AUS streaming

In the third Test of the five-match series, also know as Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australian captain Pat Cummins revealed that there would be one change in team's XI against India at the Gabba Brisbane. Speaking to mediapersons on the eve of India vs Australia 3rd Test, which begins on December 13, Cummins said Josh Hazlewood would replace Scott Boland - who took five wickets in Pink Ball Test - in Aussies Playing 11.

likely to replace Harshit Rana in India's Playing 11 while R Ashwin is set to be benched for third Test in Brisbane. With India's press conference expected anytime now, it remains to be whether Indian team management reveal the changes on the eve of the match or not. (Keep checking this space for what changes could be seen in India's Playing 11) Meanwhile, India is expected to make two changes in their bowling line-up, with all the eyes on captain Rohit Sharma's batting position. Akash Deep iswhile R Ashwin is set to be benched for third Test in Brisbane.With India's press conference expected anytime now, it remains to be whether Indian team management reveal the changes on the eve of the match or not. (Keep checking this space for what changes could be seen in India's Playing 11)

India vs Australia playing 11 for 3rd test

Australia playing 11: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

India playing 11 (Probables): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin/Washington Sundar/Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana/Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia vs India head-to-head in Tests

Total matches: 109

Australia won: 46

India won: 33

Tied: 1

India home Test wins vs Australia: 23

Australia home Test wins vs India: 31

India away Test wins vs Australia: 10

Australia away Test wins vs India: 14

Australia vs India Test squads

India squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant (Wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

More From This Section

Australia Test squad for Border Gavaskar Trophy: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

India vs Australia 3rd Test LIVE TOSS TIME, IND vs AUS live streaming and telecast

When will the IND vs AUS 3rd test match take place?

The Australia vs India 3rd test match will begin on Saturday, December 14 at The Gabba in Brisbane.

At what time will the IND vs AUS 3rd test live toss take place on December 14, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The live toss for the India vs Australia 3rd test will take place at 5:20 AM IST.

At what time will the live match between Australia and India 3rd test start on December 14?

The AUS vs IND 3rd test will begin at 5:50 AM IST in Brisbane.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Australia 3rd test match in India?

The live telecast of the 3rd test match between Australia and India will be available on Star Sports Network in India. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will telecast IND vs AUS 3rd Test with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia 3rd test match in India?

The live streaming of the 3rd test match between Australia and India will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.