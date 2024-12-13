New Zealand vs England 3rd Test: Playing 11, live timing (IST), streaming

The hosts, New Zealand, after being battered in the first two Tests at Christchurch and Wellington by the visitors, England, which saw them drop out of the race for ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 final qualification, will now head to Hamilton for the third and final Test of the series starting Saturday, December 14, to at least salvage something from their home series.

England, on the other hand, will try to sweep the series 3-0 and end their ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle on a high. The visitors have already announced their playing 11 for the third Test, as Matthew Potts has replaced Chris Woakes for the final match. New Zealand, on the other hand, may field an unchanged side for the third Test after doing the same in the first two matches.

New Zealand vs England Playing 11 for 3rd Test:

New Zealand Playing 11 (probable): Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (w), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, William O’Rourke.

England Playing 11: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes (c), Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir.

New Zealand vs England Head-to-Head in Tests:

In head-to-head records, England enjoys a significant 54-13 lead over New Zealand in Test cricket rivalry.

Total matches: 114

114 New Zealand won: 13

13 England won: 54

54 Draw: 47

New Zealand vs England Test Squads:

New Zealand Test squad: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (w), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, William O’Rourke, Mitchell Santner, Jacob Duffy, Will Young.

England Test squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope (w), Ben Stokes (c), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir, Rehan Ahmed, Oliver Robinson, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Olly Stone.

New Zealand vs England 3rd Test live toss time, NZ vs ENG live streaming and telecast:

When will the New Zealand vs England 3rd Test match take place?

The New Zealand vs England 3rd Test match will begin on Saturday, December 14, at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

At what time will the NZ vs ENG 3rd Test live toss take place on December 14, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The live toss for the New Zealand vs England 3rd Test will occur at 3:00 AM IST.

When will the live match between New Zealand and England 3rd Test start on December 14?

The NZ vs ENG 3rd Test will begin at 3:30 AM IST in Hamilton.

Which TV channels will live telecast the New Zealand vs England 3rd Test match in India?

The live telecast of the 3rd Test match between New Zealand and England will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs England 3rd Test match in India?

The live streaming of the 3rd Test match between New Zealand and England will be available on the Sony LIV and Amazon Prime apps and websites in India.