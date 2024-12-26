Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AUS: Debutant Konstas believes bump with Kohli was accidental

IND vs AUS: Debutant Konstas believes bump with Kohli was accidental

The incident, which occurred after the 10th over of Australia's innings, saw tempers flare but was later downplayed by the young Australian batter.

Konstas and Kohli
Konstas and Kohli (PIC: X)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 1:58 PM IST
India and Australia were back on the field on Thursday for the first day of the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne in the ongoing 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy. The day belonged to Australia, with half-centuries from their top four, namely debutant Sam Konstas (60), Usman Khawaja (57), Marnus Labuschagne (72), and Steven Smith (68 not out). They finished the day at 311 for 6. However, the biggest highlight of the day came when Indian star Virat Kohli and Australian debutant Sam Konstas were involved in a brief on-field altercation. The incident, which occurred after the 10th over of Australia’s innings, saw tempers flare but was later downplayed by the young Australian batter.
 
Konstas attended the post-day press conference, where he dismissed any dispute between him and Kohli and labelled the incident accidental.
 
Shoulder bump sparks heated exchange
 
The altercation happened as players crossed paths on the pitch. Kohli and Konstas brushed shoulders, prompting both to turn back and exchange words. The situation escalated briefly before Usman Khawaja intervened to defuse the tension. Match officials also stepped in to address the situation.
 
Konstas clarified later that the contact was accidental. Speaking to reporters, he remarked that such incidents are part of the game, especially in high-pressure scenarios. He explained, “It wasn’t intentional. Tensions were running high, and these things can happen.”
   
Konstas shines despite the tension
 
Unfazed by the incident, the 19-year-old went on to showcase his skills, hitting Jasprit Bumrah for two boundaries and a six in the next over. He brought up an impressive fifty on debut before being dismissed leg-before by Ravindra Jadeja.
 
Ponting blames Kohli for confrontation
 
Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting criticised Kohli for allegedly provoking the incident. Commenting on the replay during Channel 7’s coverage, Ponting argued that Kohli had deliberately moved across the pitch to instigate the exchange. He suggested that the Indian batter’s actions were unnecessary and could lead to disciplinary consequences.
 
Ponting stated, “It’s clear from the footage that Kohli intentionally stepped out of his way. The umpires and match referee will undoubtedly review this.” He also highlighted that fielders have no reason to be close to batters during such moments.  (With PTI inputs)
 
First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 1:58 PM IST

