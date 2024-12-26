IND vs AUS: Konstas vs Bumrah lights up Boxing Day at MCG | Watch video

Australia's 4th youngest Test debutant Sam Konstas surprised cricket experts and fans as he attempted an audacious shot against India's pace lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah in the third over of the match.

Though, Konstas failed to get any connection off the attempted ramp shot, laughter and surprise comments were used by Ravi Shastri, Adam Gilchrist and Mark Waugh during the commentary.

Konstas didn't shy away from trying to play the same shot in Bumrah's next over as well but once again he fails to get any connection.

Konstas connects the ramp shot Konstas finally got the desired connection and collected two fours and a six against Bumrah in the seventh over of the match. Check India vs Australia 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES HERE

Australia’s 19-year-old opener Sam Konstas from New South Wales has made his Test debut, replacing Nathan McSweeney in the playing XI. The right-handed batter marked a significant milestone as he received his Baggy Green, becoming the fourth-youngest player to debut for Australia in Test cricket.

Gill dropped; India throws weight on off-spin all-rounder Sundar

Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat against India in the Boxing Day Test here on Thursday.

India replaced top-order Shubman Gill with spin all-rounder Washington Sundar in their playing XI.

Australia, on the other hand, handed a Test debut to opener Sam Konstas while pacer Scott Boland came in for the injured Josh Hazlewood.

India skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed he will be back in the top order.

Teams:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.