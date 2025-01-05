Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AUS: Each and every venue was incredible - Cummins after BGT triumph

IND vs AUS: Each and every venue was incredible - Cummins after BGT triumph

The captain also emphasized the bond and camaraderie within the team, acknowledging how much fun they had playing together.

Australia cricket team
Australia cricket team
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2025 | 12:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, was full of praise and gratitude after leading his team to a historic victory in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) and securing a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the second consecutive time. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Cummins expressed his excitement and pride in his team's remarkable performance.  ALSO READ: IND vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir has his say on Rohit and Kohli's future  Cummins reflects on series win against India
 
"Unreal. A few of us didn’t have it. Lived up to all the hype. Just been clear with our plans. We tried to be proactive, and ultimately it worked out," said Cummins, reflecting on how Australia’s strategy paid off throughout the series.
 
The captain also emphasized the bond and camaraderie within the team, acknowledging how much fun they had playing together. "I love playing with these guys. Such a special group. Feel privileged to be part of such a team," he added. Cummins highlighted the team's depth, pointing out that three debutants in the series had blended in well and contributed at various stages.  Cummins on his performance in the series
 
Reflecting on his personal performance, Cummins stated, "Pretty happy with how I played. I had a fresh up coming into this series. These are the big series you prepare for." He noted the crucial moments where key players stood up, underlining the importance of leadership and contributions from everyone to beat a team like India.
 
Cummins also praised the support from the fans, with the atmosphere in Melbourne and Sydney being particularly electrifying. "Every venue was incredible. MCG was off the roof. Three sellouts in three days here at Sydney," he said, adding, "Test cricket is so special, and my favourite format."
 
He concluded with a nod to the fans who turned out in pink to support a great cause, making the series even more memorable. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Will Kohli make the cut for IND vs ENG Tests in June? What ahead for Virat

India vs Australia 5th Test highlights: Aussies beat India by 6 wickets, clinch series 3-1

How India fared in the Test series in Australia in the 21st century

WTC 2025 points table: AUS vs SA final on June 11; India knocked out

IND vs AUS: Watch Captain Kohli mocks Aussies, reminds of sandpaper scandal

Topics :India vs AustraliaTest CricketIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket team

First Published: Jan 05 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story