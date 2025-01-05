IND vs AUS: Each and every venue was incredible - Cummins after BGT triumph

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir has his say on Rohit and Kohli's future Cummins reflects on series win against India Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, was full of praise and gratitude after leading his team to a historic victory in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) and securing a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the second consecutive time. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Cummins expressed his excitement and pride in his team's remarkable performance.

"Unreal. A few of us didn’t have it. Lived up to all the hype. Just been clear with our plans. We tried to be proactive, and ultimately it worked out," said Cummins, reflecting on how Australia’s strategy paid off throughout the series.

The captain also emphasized the bond and camaraderie within the team, acknowledging how much fun they had playing together. "I love playing with these guys. Such a special group. Feel privileged to be part of such a team," he added. Cummins highlighted the team's depth, pointing out that three debutants in the series had blended in well and contributed at various stages. Cummins on his performance in the series

Reflecting on his personal performance, Cummins stated, "Pretty happy with how I played. I had a fresh up coming into this series. These are the big series you prepare for." He noted the crucial moments where key players stood up, underlining the importance of leadership and contributions from everyone to beat a team like India.

Cummins also praised the support from the fans, with the atmosphere in Melbourne and Sydney being particularly electrifying. "Every venue was incredible. MCG was off the roof. Three sellouts in three days here at Sydney," he said, adding, "Test cricket is so special, and my favourite format."

He concluded with a nod to the fans who turned out in pink to support a great cause, making the series even more memorable.