Will Kohli make the cut for IND vs ENG Tests in June? What ahead for Virat

The cricketing world finds itself at a crossroads, pondering whether Virat Kohli, the once invincible force in India’s batting lineup, will script a comeback or quietly step away from the Test arena.

A struggle that echoes through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

A struggle that echoes through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Since the retirement of Sachin Tendulkar, Kohli has carried the baton of Indian cricket. Yet, in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the 36-year-old's struggles became painfully apparent. In nine innings, Kohli fell to the same pattern—caught in the slip cordon or behind the stumps eight times—yelling at himself in frustration each time. His lone bright spot was a century in Perth and a gritty 36 in Melbourne. Top 10 highest run-getters for India in Tests Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s Sachin Tendulkar 1989-2013 200 329 33 15921 248* 53.78 29437+ 54.04 51 68 14 2058+ 69 Rahul Dravid 1996-2012 163 284 32 13265 270 52.63 31184 42.53 36 63 7 1651 21 Sunil Gavaskar 1971-1987 125 214 16 10122 236* 51.12 14184+ 43.35 34 45 12 908+ 26 Virat Kohli 2011-2025 123 210 13 9230 254* 46.85 16608 55.57 30 31 15 1027 30 VVS Laxman 1996-2012 134 225 34 8781 281 45.97 17785 49.37 17 56 14 1135 5 Virender Sehwag 2001-2013 103 178 6 8503 319 49.43 10346 82.18 23 31 16 1219 90 Sourav Ganguly 1996-2008 113 188 17 7212 239 42.17 14070 51.25 16 35 13 900 57 Cheteshwar Pujara 2010-2023 103 176 11 7195 206* 43.6 16217 44.36 19 35 12 863 16 Dilip Vengsarkar 1976-1992 116 185 22 6868 166 42.13 10810+ 41.56 17 35 15 509+ 17 Mohd Azharuddin 1984-2000 99 147 9 6215 199 45.03 9892+ 57.82 22 21 5 720+ 19

Top 10 most run-getters for India in Tests+ODIs+T20Is Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s Sachin Tendulkar 1989-2013 664 782 74 34357 248* 48.52 50817+ 67.58 100 164 34 4076+ 264 Virat Kohli 2008-2025 543 610 88 27324 254* 52.34 34530 79.13 81 141 38 2698 305 Rahul Dravid 1996-2012 504 599 71 24064 270 45.57 46332 51.93 48 145 20 2593 66 Rohit Sharma 2007-2024 491 524 65 19398 264 42.26 22296 87 48 107 34 1868 624 Sourav Ganguly 1992-2008 421 485 40 18433 239 41.42 29305 62.9 38 106 29 2004 246 MS Dhoni 2004-2019 535 523 141 17092 224 44.74 21695 78.78 15 108 21 1469 352 Virender Sehwag 1999-2013 363 431 15 16892 319 40.6 18272 92.44 38 70 31 2354 237 Mohd Azharuddin 1984-2000 433 455 63 15593 199 39.77 22561+ 66.92 29 79 14 1342+ 96+ Sunil Gavaskar 1971-1987 233 316 30 13214 236* 46.2 19150+ 48.25 35 72 20 1142+ 47+ Yuvraj Singh 2000-2017 399 388 54 11686 169 34.98 13986 83.55 17 71 26 1233 249 Take away the 136 runs he scored in those two innings, and his total for the remaining seven knocks stands at a mere 54 runs. His dismissal to Scott Boland in the final Test, fishing at a back-of-length delivery in the dreaded "corridor of uncertainty", felt like the final nail in the coffin for a player once known for his precision and poise.

More mental than technical

Experts agree that Kohli’s woes appear to be mental rather than technical. His instincts seem hardwired to chase deliveries that should be left alone, a habit that has become his Achilles' heel.

Is retirement on the horizon?

Despite this career-low phase, Kohli reportedly has no intention of retiring and is eyeing a spot in the 2027 ODI World Cup squad. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has consistently backed the star batter to continue, but doubts linger among selectors.

One former selector questioned how Kohli plans to secure a place in the squad for the England tour in June without playing any significant red-ball cricket. "Selecting players for Tests in England based on Indian Premier League (IPL) form is impractical. They need proper red-ball preparation," he told to news agency PTI.

Domestic cricket dilemma

With the Ranji Trophy resuming on January 23, Delhi’s fixtures against Saurashtra and Railways could have provided Kohli a chance to return to domestic cricket. However, insiders suggest that Kohli may skip domestic cricket altogether.

Virat Kohli runs in different Test playing nations Host country Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s in Australia 2011-2025 18 34 1 1542 169 46.72 2940 52.44 7 4 2 166 5 in Bangladesh 2015-2022 3 5 1 59 24 14.75 151 39.07 0 0 0 5 0 in England 2014-2023 17 33 0 1096 149 33.21 2111 51.91 2 5 4 129 1 in India 2011-2024 55 87 9 4336 254* 55.58 7311 59.3 14 13 7 474 16 in New Zealand 2014-2020 4 8 1 252 105* 36 438 57.53 1 1 0 38 1 in South Africa 2013-2024 9 18 0 891 153 49.5 1649 54.03 2 4 0 117 3 in Sri Lanka 2015-2017 6 10 1 394 103* 43.77 707 55.72 2 1 0 34 2 in West Indies 2011-2023 11 15 0 660 200 44 1301 50.73 2 3 2 64 2 The timing of India’s cricket calendar further complicates matters. A three-match One Day International (ODI) series against England, the Champions Trophy, and the IPL season leave little room for red-ball preparation. Unless Kohli opts out of the IPL for a county stint in England, his red-ball game may remain untested ahead of the tour.

The IPL conundrum

Kohli’s stature as one of the biggest brands in the IPL makes skipping the tournament unlikely. As captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), he is determined to lift the trophy—a dream that has eluded him so far.

A last shot at revival?

An alternative could be playing a few India A matches during their shadow tour of England before the senior team’s Test series, which begins at Leeds on June 18.

India's full schedule for 2025