IND vs AUS: Full list of Australia's lowest team total in Test cricket

After a disappointing start to the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Perth Stadium with the bat, India came back strongly with the ball. The Indian pacers, led by skipper Jasprit Bumrah, ripped apart the Australian batting line-up, as the home team is on the verge of being bowled out for their lowest Test score against India ever. In reply to India’s 150 runs in the first innings, Australia were 67-7 at stumps on Day 1.

Australia’s lowest Test scores against India

Australia'a lowest Test score vs India Score Innings Opposition Ground TBD 2 v India Perth 83 4 v India Melbourne 91 3 v India Nagpur 93 4 v India Wankhede 105 4 v India Kanpur 107 2 v India Sydney

While the defending ICC World Test champions are on the verge of their lowest Test score against India on Saturday, they were nowhere near their lowest overall Test score of 36, which they recorded against England in 1902 at Birmingham.

