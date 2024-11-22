Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IND vs AUS: Full list of Australia's lowest team total in Test cricket

he Indian pacers, led by skipper Jasprit Bumrah, ripped apart the Australian batting line-up, as the home team is on the verge of being bowled out for their lowest Test score against India ever.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrating after taking wicket at Perth. (Photo: PTI)
Jasprit Bumrah celebrating after taking wicket at Perth. (Photo: PTI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 4:48 PM IST
After a disappointing start to the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Perth Stadium with the bat, India came back strongly with the ball. The Indian pacers, led by skipper Jasprit Bumrah, ripped apart the Australian batting line-up, as the home team is on the verge of being bowled out for their lowest Test score against India ever. In reply to India’s 150 runs in the first innings, Australia were 67-7 at stumps on Day 1.
 
Australia’s lowest Test scores against India
 
Australia'a lowest Test score vs India
Score Innings Opposition Ground
TBD 2 v India Perth
83 4 v India Melbourne
91 3 v India Nagpur
93 4 v India Wankhede
105 4 v India Kanpur
107 2 v India Sydney
   
While the defending ICC World Test champions are on the verge of their lowest Test score against India on Saturday, they were nowhere near their lowest overall Test score of 36, which they recorded against England in 1902 at Birmingham.

Australia’s lowest overall Test scores
 
Australia's lowest Test score
Score Inns Opposition Ground
36 2 v England Birmingham
42 2 v England Sydney
44 4 v England The Oval
47 3 v South Africa Cape Town
53 1 v England Lord's
58 4 v England Brisbane
60 3 v England Lord's
60 1 v England Nottingham
63 1 v England The Oval
65 4 v England The Oval
66 4 v England Brisbane
68 2 v England The Oval
70 3 v England Manchester
74 1 v England Birmingham
75 2 v South Africa Durban
76 2 v West Indies Perth
78 2 v England Lord's
80 1 v England The Oval
80 1 v Pakistan Karachi
80 2 v England Sydney
81 2 v England Manchester
82 4 v England Sydney
82 1 v West Indies Adelaide
83 4 v India Melbourne
83 4 v England Sydney
 
Topics :India vs AustraliaIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket team

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

