Kohli to Pant: Highest Test run-getters for India in Australia | IND vs AUS

Despite the odds, several Indian cricketers have risen to the occasion and conquered Australia’s intimidating conditions. From the timeless brilliance of Sachin Tendulkar and the steely determination of Virat Kohli to past legends like Ravi Shastri, these players have scripted match-winning innings on Australian turf, scoring invaluable runs and helping India secure historic victories.

Playing Test cricket in Australia is one of the most formidable challenges a cricketer can face in their red-ball career. Hostile crowds, a fierce opposition, and pitches designed to exploit every weakness make the experience both daunting and unique. For those who step onto Australian soil, it is a trial by fire—and for some, a chance to etch their names in cricketing history.

India’s mission: Bringing the trophy home

Here are the top run getters for India in Tests while playing in Australia -

India’s mission: Bringing the trophy home

As India prepares to face Australia in a five-match Test series, starting November 22, expectations are soaring. With the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant in the mix, the team is eager to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

A rivalry that defines cricket

The upcoming series promises to deliver fireworks, adding another thrilling chapter to the rich history of this iconic rivalry. With five Tests on the calendar, this is more than just cricket—it is a battle of grit, skill, and strategy between two cricketing giants.

Mark the date: The journey begins November 22, as India aims to conquer Australia on their home turf once again.