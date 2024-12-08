IND vs AUS: Head vows to stand up for himself after Siraj clash in Adelaide

Australia batter Travis Head on Saturday said he was disappointed with his reaction for the on-field confrontation with India pacer Mohammed Siraj but added that he would always stand up for himself, as day two of the pink ball Test saw the hosts tighten their grip on the game.

Siraj gave a fiery send-off to Head, who struck his second Test century against India and eighth overall. Head made a brisk 140 off 141 balls, which put Australia in the driver's seat to level the Border-Gavaskar series.

"I actually jokingly said 'well bowled' and then he pointed me in (to go to) the shades. I had my reaction as well but I would not like to give (it) too much airtime," Head told the media after the end of play on day two.

The incident unfolded after Siraj, having dropped the local hero on 76 earlier in the day, conceded a six to him. The Hyderabadi responded immediately, castling Head with a low full toss and celebrating animatedly, while instructing him to walk back.

"I was surprised at the reaction in terms of the situation of the game and the lead up and there was no confrontation leading up to it and I felt like it was probably, a little bit far at the time," he said.

"That's why I'm disappointed in the reaction that I gave back but I'm also going to stand up for myself. I'd like to think in our team that we wouldn't do that, it's not how I'd like to play the game and I'd feel like my teammates (are) the same and if I'd seen that in that circumstances, I'd probably call it out, which I did," he said.

Head said Siraj's action led the home crowd to boo him.

"I think they booed him after the reaction. Do you want to raise the crowd up? You'll get the crowd." The left-hander said he had spoken to some "individuals" regarding the confrontation but did not give any details.

"There's been conversations I've had, I'll leave those conversations that I've had with individuals around that," he said.

"Like I said, I feel, like the way I would like to play the game, I guess the respect shown for myself and I hope my teammates, I'd feel like I'd hold a high expectation of my teammates as well and the way we conduct ourselves and the way we go about things." "I can't speak much for India but like I said, I'm going to call out in certain situations, I've had conversations with guys (in) this series about that." "I feel like you can play hard and play fair but obviously when you're out you can't do much about it. I'm disappointed with the reaction I had after that but I'm going to stand up for myself," Head reiterated.