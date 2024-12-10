Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IND vs AUS: India sweats it out in nets at Adelaide to prepare for Brisbane

The Indian cricket team wasted no time starting their preparation for Brisbane after a disappointing outing in Adelaide

Virat Kohli during practice session in Adelaide
Virat Kohli during practice session in Adelaide (PIC: X)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
As the second Test of the ongoing 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy concluded in just three days, the hosts, Australia, who emerged victorious by 10 wickets, decided to prepone their departure to Brisbane for the third Test starting Saturday, December 14. The visitors, however, stuck to their scheduled departure and opted to hit the nets in Adelaide to begin their preparation for the Brisbane Test early. Top Indian players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and others were seen practising their shots as well as working on their leaving technique. Many of them had lost their wickets in Adelaide with half-hearted leaves, including the heroes from Perth, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.
 
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also shared a video showing the team in full preparation mode at Adelaide on their “X” page. The players were seen hard at work during intense net sessions on Tuesday, fine-tuning their skills under the watchful eyes of head coach Gautam Gambhir and bowling coach Morne Morkel.  Check the full video here: 
 
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli take charge in the nets
 
India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, and former captain, Virat Kohli, led the way in the nets, focusing on their defensive techniques. Kohli was seen working on his check drives, emphasising precise technique, while Sharma practised a mix of defensive strokes and backfoot drives, showcasing his adaptability to different situations. 

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal: Different styles in the nets
 
Opener KL Rahul, who impressed in the first Test, continued strengthening his defensive game. His approach remained solid and focused. In contrast, his opening partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal, opted for a more aggressive strategy, striking the ball with intent and playing attacking shots. Rishabh Pant, known for his attacking style, also practised aggressively, aiming to bring the same energy to the match.
 
Bowlers sharpen their skills
 
The bowlers also took part in the practice session, as Ravindra Jadeja, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep, and Ravichandran Ashwin were all seen working on their deliveries, ensuring their skills were sharp and ready for the Brisbane Test. The coaching staff closely monitored each bowler’s performance, helping them refine their strategies.
 
 
First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

