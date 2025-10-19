IND vs AUS live streaming: Where to watch first ODI match in Perth today?

India and Australia are renewing their rivalry in the first ODI at Perth today, marking the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to the national side after seven months.

The coin flip of the match went in Australia's way and they opted to bowl first. Captain's take after the toss: Shubman Gill (IND): We would have bowled first as well. It's all about getting mentally ready. We are in a good mental place. The practice sessions help. We have a great combination. Nitish Reddy makes his debut, we are going with three fast bowlers and three all-rounders. Mitchell Marsh (AUS): We are going to bowl first. Looks like a pretty good wicket. Hopefully it's fast. It's always a huge honour leading your country. Hope we get off to a good start. The morale is great. We have some good young players. Seven batters, one wicketkeeper and four bowlers. India vs Australia first ODI playing 11: India's playing 11 vs Australia: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh Australia playing 11 vs India: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Philippe(w), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

The duo, who last featured in the Champions Trophy, rejoin a setup that has evolved in their absence. While Kohli and Rohit have been preparing hard—Rohit focusing on fitness and Kohli training privately in London—their challenge will be to rediscover rhythm after the IPL break.

ALSO READ: Won't be shying away from asking questions: Gill on ODI captaincy approach Moreover, Shubman Gill, leading India as full-time ODI captain for the first time, faces the task of balancing his leadership debut with the experience of his senior teammates. The Optus Stadium surface promises pace and bounce, offering an early test against the Australian quicks, led by Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. With 2027 World Cup plans already underway, this series serves as a crucial marker for India’s transition phase and the veterans’ continued relevance. But how can you watch this highly anticipated match between the two cricketing giants globally? Take a look.

India vs Australia 1st ODI broadcast details Country / Region TV Channels Streaming Platforms India Star Sports Network, DD Sports (FTA) JioHotstar Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports United Kingdom TNT Sports, Discovery+ Discovery+ United States Willow TV ESPN+, Sling TV Canada Willow Canada Willow App New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Go, Sky Sport Now South Africa SuperSport Cricket DStv App Pakistan PTV Sports PTV Sports Digital Bangladesh Gazi TV (GTV) Rabbitholebd Sri Lanka Siyatha TV, Ada Derana 24 SonyLIV Nepal Star Sports (via India feed) JioHotstar Afghanistan Ariana TV Ariana Play Middle East (UAE, Qatar, Oman, etc.) CricLife, beIN Sports STARZPLAY Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play United States Territories Willow TV ESPN+ Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore) Astro Cricket, Hub Sports Astro Go Europe (Non-UK) ICC.tv ICC.tv Africa (Other regions) SuperSport Grandstand DStv Stream Canada Willow Canada FuboTV West Indies ESPN ESPN Play Caribbean

India vs Australia today’s ODI match live streaming and telecast details When will the first ODI match between India and Australia be played? The first ODI of the three-match series between India and Australia will be played on Sunday, October 19. What will be the venue for the first ODI match between India and Australia on October 19? The October 19 ODI match between India and Australia will be played at Optus Stadium in Perth. When will the toss for the first ODI match between India and Australia take place? The toss for the first ODI match between India and Australia will take place at 8:30 AM IST.