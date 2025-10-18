PCB confirms tri-series will start on time despite Afghanistan pulling out

ALSO READ: Who were the Afghan cricketers killed in Pakistan's air strike on Paktika Despite Afghanistan’s withdrawal from the upcoming triangular T20I tournament, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the event will go ahead as scheduled from November 17 to 29 in Lahore. A senior PCB official stated that discussions are already underway with several cricket boards to find a replacement for Afghanistan, with Sri Lanka remaining the third confirmed participant. The official indicated that while associate nations such as Nepal and the UAE are being considered, the board’s preference is to bring in another Test-playing nation to ensure competitive balance and viewer interest.

PCB reaffirms commitment to schedule Emphasising the board’s intent to maintain the tournament timeline, the PCB official mentioned that the tri-series remains on course regardless of Afghanistan’s decision. “The schedule stands as planned. Once the replacement team is finalised, we will make an announcement,” the official said, adding that logistical arrangements in Lahore are continuing as per the original plan. Afghanistan pulls out following tragic incident The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) recently announced its withdrawal, citing the deaths of three young cricketers in Pakistan’s air strikes in Paktika province. The ACB stated that the circumstances made participation in the Lahore series “untenable at this time.” This development has cast a shadow over the cricketing relationship between the neighbouring nations, already strained by political and security tensions.