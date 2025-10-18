India vs Australia 1st ODI playing 11, live toss time and live streaming

A high-voltage clash awaits cricket fans as India and Australia gear up for a much-anticipated three-match ODI series, starting Sunday, October 19, at the Optus Stadium in Perth. This series marks the beginning of a new era for India in the 50-over format, with Shubman Gill officially taking over the reins from Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain. Adding to the excitement, Indian fans will finally see the return of senior pros Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the playing 11 for the first time since lifting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai.

Gill steps into the role on the back of a successful home Test series win against the West Indies, and will be supported by newly named vice-captain Shreyas Iyer. Their presence is expected to bring experience and balance to a relatively young squad that also includes key names like KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and all-rounder Axar Patel.

Discussing the pitch conditions before the match, Shubman Gill mentioned that the surface appears to be ideal for a one-day international and could favour the batters. "It seems like a really good wicket for an ODI," he said. When asked about the return of seasoned campaigners Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill said having two of the greatest ODI batters in the squad is a big boost, and their presence will undoubtedly benefit the team heading into the series. "Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are two of the finest white-ball players globally. Their experience and the skill sets they offer add immense value to the team," he stated.

ALSO READ: Afghanistan cricket team pulls out of tri-series in PAK after fatal attack On the other side, Australia will be led by Mitchell Marsh as they look to assert dominance at home. However, the hosts have been hit by a setback with all-rounder Cameron Green ruled out due to injury, with Marnus Labuschagne stepping in as his replacement. The stage is set for a cracking series between two modern-day giants. India vs Australia Head-to-Head stats in ODI cricket Total matches: 158 Australia won: 84 India won: 58 Tie/No result: 10 India vs Australia 1st ODI probable Playing 11

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj. Australia Playing 11: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Philippe (wk), Tim David, Matthew Short, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood Squads: India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna Australia Squad: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann ALSO READ: IND vs AUS: Kohli-Rohit return sparks 1.75 lakh ticket surge in Australia Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann

India vs Australia 1st ODI live telecast and streaming details When does the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match take place? The 1st ODI between India and Australia will be played on Sunday, 19 October 2025. What is the venue of the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match? The match will be held at the Perth Stadium in Australia. At what time will the live toss for the IND vs AUS 1st ODI take place? The toss for the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match will take place at 8:30 AM IST. At what time will the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match begin?