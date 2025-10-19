India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATE 1st ODI: All eyes on Kohli-Rohit's return; toss at 8:30 AM IST
India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE UPDATES: India will be aiming to secure their second-ever Down Under bilateral series win vs Australia under the leadership of new skipper Shubman Gill
The Shubman Gill-led Team India will start their white-ball tour of Australia with the first ODI at Perth today, marking the beginning of a new leadership era while welcoming back two of Indian cricket’s most celebrated icons — Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The match promises a blend of sentiment and anticipation as the seasoned duo returns to national colours after a seven-month break, and Gill embarks on his journey as India’s full-time ODI captain. For both generations, this three-match series represents far more than just a bilateral contest — it’s a test of continuity, adaptability, and legacy.
Kohli-Rohit Return
Even amid the emotional backdrop of Kohli and Rohit’s return, the focus will be on how swiftly the two veterans can regain rhythm after their IPL layoff. Both have trained intensely — Kohli in London with a personal coach and Rohit in Mumbai — to prepare for the familiar yet fierce Australian challenge. Without the cushion of captaincy, they will aim to assert their value purely as senior batters against Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.
Gill’s Leadership Test
For Shubman Gill, this series is more than just a captaincy debut — it’s the start of a new chapter for India’s white-ball vision. Tasked with maintaining the standards set by Rohit’s successful tenure, Gill faces a stern first test against Mitchell Marsh’s Australians, even in the absence of Pat Cummins.
Team Combinations
Rohit and Gill are expected to open, with Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul in the middle order. Nitish Kumar Reddy may earn his maiden ODI cap, while Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna contest the supporting pacer’s role. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav will handle spin duties, as Australia look to counter with Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne.
India vs Australia 1st ODI: Playing 11
India probable playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.
Australia probable playing 11: Mitchell Marsh (C), Travis Head, Josh Philippe (WK), Tim David, Matthew Short, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.
India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE TOSS TIME:
The coin toss between Indian skipper Shubman Gill and Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh for the first ODI will take place at 8:30 AM IST.
India vs Australia 1st ODI live telecast:
The live telecast of the India vs Australia 1st ODI will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
India vs Australia 1st ODI live streaming:
The live streaming of the India vs Australia 1st ODI will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Check all the live updates of the India vs Australia first ODI match here.
7:28 AM
India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Both teams eyeing first win in Perth
Notably, while India are playing their first ODI at this venue. Australia despite playing three match before today, have never won an ODI game at the Optus Stadium. Which means whoever wins today will secure thier first ODI win at Perth Stadium.
7:18 AM
India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the first of the three-match ODI series between India and Australia in Perth. The two cricketing giants are set to take each other on in an ODI match at the Optus Stadium for the first time, aiming to secure a successful start to the series. But who will walk away with the win at the end of the day? Stay tuned to find out.
