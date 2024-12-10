IND vs AUS: Mark Taylor criticises Md Siraj's premature celebrations

The recently-concluded second Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia in Adelaide, which saw the home team win the match by ten wickets and level the series 1-1, continues to stay in the headlines due to an unwanted incident that took place during the second day of the Test. The event occurred when Indian pacer Md Siraj disturbed the bails of Aussie batter Travis Head in the first innings after his fiery 140-run knock off just 141 balls.

Head, who had earlier troubled India during the WTC 2021-23 final and ICC 2023 World Cup final with a century, once again delivered against India, denting their hopes of qualifying for a third straight WTC final. After the wicket, Siraj and Head were involved in a verbal spat, which many experts did not appreciate. One such expert is former Australian skipper Mark Taylor, who asked the senior members of the Indian team to take a stand, as the pacer often goes aggressive after taking a wicket.

Siraj often sprints after wickets: Taylor

Former Australian captain Mark Taylor has raised concerns about Mohammed Siraj's habit of celebrating wickets before the umpire has made a decision. Taylor suggested that this premature enthusiasm could be harming Siraj’s image and that senior Indian players should address this behaviour with the pacer.

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS: Siraj fined, Head penalised for heated exchange in Adelaide Taylor observed that Siraj often sprints towards his teammates in celebration when he thinks he has dismissed a batsman, without first confirming the umpire's decision. While Taylor appreciates Siraj's fiery passion and competitive spirit, he stressed the importance of showing respect for the game. According to Taylor, Siraj should wait for the umpire's call before celebrating to avoid giving a poor impression.

Controversial exchange with Travis Head

The discussion around Siraj’s celebrations intensified after an altercation with Australian batsman Travis Head during the second day of the Adelaide Test. Siraj had dismissed Head, who had scored an impressive 140, and celebrated aggressively, which led to a verbal confrontation between the two players. The crowd in Adelaide responded with boos, and both players were penalised with a fine and a demerit point on their disciplinary records.

While Taylor acknowledged the competitive nature of both Siraj and Head, he emphasised the need to control emotions to prevent these interactions from escalating. He warned that such moments could eventually lead to players coming too close, which might result in unnecessary confrontations. Taylor called on the captains and administrators to ensure such behaviour is kept in check.

Simon Katich sees it as a "lapse in judgment"

Former Australian batsman Simon Katich also commented on the incident, describing Siraj's actions as a "lapse in judgment" that the Indian bowler likely regretted afterward. Katich noted that such impulsive reactions can occur when a player is frustrated or dissatisfied with their own performance. He mentioned that Siraj seemed to feel some remorse after getting Mitchell Starc out, indicating that the initial confrontation with Head was a moment of frustration.

Both Taylor and Katich mentioned the importance of maintaining composure and respect in the game. They advised players to manage their emotions to avoid behaviour that might tarnish their image or disrupt the spirit of the sport.

(With PTI inputs)