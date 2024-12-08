IND vs AUS: Morkel clears Bumrah's health, says it was just a cramp

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bumrah, who claimed an eight-wicket match haul in India's 295-run win in the series opener, showed signs of discomfort while bowling the 81st over of Australia's innings

Bengaluru: India's Jasprit Bumrah during a practice session before the start of the fifth day of the first test cricket match between India and New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Sunday, Oct 20, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Adelaide
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2024 | 8:26 AM IST
India endured a brief injury scare on Saturday when pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah appeared to clutch his adductor muscle while bowling but bowling coach Morne Morkel assured that it was just a cramp and the pacer is "fine."  Bumrah, who claimed an eight-wicket match haul in India's 295-run win in the series opener, showed signs of discomfort while bowling the 81st over of Australia's innings.

He was attended to by the team's physio but resumed bowling immediately, completing his over and delivering three more overs later in the session.

"Firstly, with Bumrah, he's fine; it was just this cramp. Yeah, even because after that, you know, he bowled and you got the wickets twice," Morkel said at the post-match press conference.

The star pacer returned with figures of 4 for 61, helping India bowl out Australia for 337.

His wickets included opener Nathan McSweeney (39), Steve Smith (2), Pat Cummins (12), and Usman Khawaja (13), the last of whom he had dismissed on Friday.

First Published: Dec 08 2024 | 8:25 AM IST

