IND vs AUS: No Ashwin, Jadeja in India's Playing 11, first time in 3 years

The last time India played a Test without both Ashwin and Jadeja was during the iconic Gabba Test in January 2021, a game etched in Indian cricket history.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Has a new era begun in Indian cricket? Sundar over Ashwin and Jadeja signals a bold gamble.
 
In a decision that has sent shockwaves through cricketing circles, India's team management has chosen to sideline veterans Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. For the first time in three years, the trusted spin duo finds themselves out of the playing XI, with Washington Sundar stepping into the spotlight as the lone spinner.  Check IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES HERE
 
The move, announced by captain Jasprit Bumrah at the toss, reflects a sharp focus on form and adaptability. "Washi is the lone spinner," Bumrah declared, confirming a selection that prioritises Sundar’s recent heroics over the established credentials of Ashwin and Jadeja.  "Washi is the lone spinner," Bumrah stated, marking a bold call by the team management.  
R Ashwin runs in Test cricket
  Matches Innings Not out Runs Highest score Average Ball faced Stri 100 50 4s 6s
Test 105 149 15 3474 124 25.93 6387 54.39 6 14 396 23
Bowling Career Summary
  Matches Innings Balls Runs Wickets BBI BBM Econ Avg SR 5W 10W
Test 105 199 27138 12838 536 7/59 13/140 2.84 23.95 50.63 37 8
 
The Rise of Washington Sundar 
Sundar’s inclusion is no coincidence. His stellar performances in the recent India-New Zealand series earned him this moment. Showcasing remarkable control with the ball and valuable contributions with the bat, Sundar has proven his worth as a versatile player capable of thriving under pressure.

Sundar Returns to the Spotlight
 
Washington Sundar, who debuted in that historic Gabba Test, has been handed the responsibility of leading the spin attack. 
 
Back in 2021, Sundar made an unforgettable debut, picking up four wickets and scoring a critical half-century. His partnership with Shardul Thakur was instrumental in India’s triumph, ending Australia’s long-standing dominance at the Gabba.
 
Since then, Sundar’s Test appearances have been limited, but his knack for performing in Australian conditions remains undeniable. With a batting average of 42 Down Under and his ability to deliver economical and effective spells, Sundar’s inclusion reflects confidence in his adaptability and skill. 
Ravindra Jadeja runs in Test cricket
  Matches Innings Not out Runs Highest score Average Ball faced Strike Rate 100 50 4s 6s
Test 77 113 21 3235 175 35.16 5772 56.05 4 21 315 68
Ravindra Jadeja wickets in Test cricket
  M Inn B Runs Wkts BBI BBM Econ Avg SR 5W 10W
Test 77 146 18095 7580 319 7/42 10/110 2.51 23.76 56.72 15 3
 
A bold call that surprised many
 
The absence of Ashwin and Jadeja has raised eyebrows, particularly among Australian experts. Both players have been pillars of India’s Test success, contributing not only with the ball but also with the bat. Ashwin, with over 470 Test wickets and 3,474 runs, and Jadeja, with 275 wickets and 3,235 runs, provide unmatched experience and depth.
 
Former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey voiced his surprise: "Ashwin and Jadeja can help out with the bat as well. Their experience would have been valuable in these conditions."
 
A new chapter begins
 
As the match unfolds, India’s decision to back Sundar over their seasoned campaigners will be tested. With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on the line, the stage is set for Sundar to seize the opportunity and make his mark once again in Australian conditions. The gamble could either reaffirm India’s faith in their bench strength or reignite debates about the absence of two of their most reliable players.
 
First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 9:01 AM IST

