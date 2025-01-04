IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma talks about who can be his successor for India

With Rohit Sharma stepping down for the 5th and final Test match against Australia, the talks are around who will be the next successor for Team India once Rohit decides to retire from the sport. ALSO READ: I have not retired: Rohit rubbishes media reports in a bombshell interview The skipper was asked about this during the lunch break on Day 2 in Sydney and mentioned that most of the players in the squad are still quite young and need more experience to take on the leadership role in the future. He emphasized that players will have to earn the captaincy and truly understand the history and importance of leading the Indian cricket team.

He also spoke about how both he and Virat Kohli had to work hard to earn the responsibility of captaining the side over the years.

Rohit lauds Bumrah's captaincy

When asked about the stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit had only good things to say about him. He mentioned that Bumrah has been an excellent captain for the team. "The way he (Bumrah) sets standards with the ball, he is absolute class. When I saw him for the first time in 2013, his graph has gone really high ever since and has gone from strength to strength. Nothing is given in this format of the game, you got to earn it. What happens in leadership is, everyday you will not have a good day. Ideas and mindset can be the same, but sometimes the result won't work in your favour," said Rohit in an interview with broadcasters Jatin Sapru and Irfan Pathan.

Bumrah also stepped in for the leadership role during the Perth Test win and has been influential in Team India's performance in Sydney so far. Rohit praised how Bumrah leads by example and truly understands the game.