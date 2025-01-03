IND vs AUS: My approach while batting was to keep it simple, says Pant

India suffered yet another disappointing day in Australia, as in the fifth and final Test of the ongoing India vs Australia series in Sydney, the visitors, after being asked to bat first, were bundled out for just 185. This is India’s fifth innings total under 200 in the series so far. The southpaw, Rishabh Pant, with his gritty 40, was the top scorer for the visitors. Pant addressed the media at the end-of-day press conference, where he admitted that he wants to evolve as a cricketer but also aims to keep his natural game fresh. He also shed some light on regular skipper Rohit Sharma missing out on the Test match.

Evolving while staying true to his natural game

Rishabh Pant emphasised that while it is essential to evolve as a cricketer, it is equally important to stay true to one's natural style of play. He explained that there isn’t just one way to approach the game, and while players need to adapt, doing so in a manner that feels authentic is crucial. Pant highlighted that his approach revolves around keeping things simple. He shared that the key is not to overthink the situation but to make the most of whatever style of play comes naturally. For Pant, the focus is on giving his best on the field without complicating the process, even when things aren’t going well.

Leadership transitions and maintaining a positive outlook

ALSO READ: Selfless move! Bumrah reveals Rohit opts to rest himself | IND-AUS 5th Test The conversation also touched on leadership changes within the Indian team. Pant acknowledged that the decision to change the captain for the Sydney Test was an emotional one for many, considering how long Rohit has served as skipper. However, he clarified that such decisions are made by the team management and are outside his control. Despite the transition, Pant stressed the importance of staying positive and moving forward. He conveyed the message that, regardless of what has happened, it is crucial to focus on giving one’s best and remaining in a positive frame of mind, which is what he believes a captain should instil in the team.

The physical toll of cricket and playing through pain

Pant also spoke openly about the physical toll cricket can take on players, especially when playing in challenging conditions. He admitted that it can be painful at times but stressed that enduring such discomfort is part of the game. Pant explained that when facing hard deliveries, it is important to focus on playing the ball to the best of one’s abilities rather than dwelling on where one has been hit. He emphasised his commitment to playing for the team, regardless of any personal discomfort.

Adapting to challenging pitch conditions

Discussing the tough conditions he encountered during the match, Pant acknowledged that the pitch was particularly challenging, with the ball moving off the seam, especially in the latter part of the second session. Despite the difficulties, Pant maintained that the key to succeeding in such conditions was adaptability. He shared that cricketers must adjust to whatever the conditions offer and try to make the most of them. While not overly optimistic about the target, Pant noted that a score of over 220–250 would be competitive, given the conditions and the way the ball was behaving.

Respect for bowlers and finding ways to counter them

Pant expressed admiration for the skill of the opposition bowlers, particularly one who maintained an excellent line and length. While he respected the bowler’s abilities, Pant highlighted that batsmen must always find ways to tackle such challenges. He explained that even on a day when the bowler is in excellent form, it is crucial to continually seek ways to counter them. Pant’s attitude was one of respect for the opposition but also a clear commitment to finding solutions and taking on any challenges that arise.

The mental toughness required in Test cricket

One of the more difficult aspects of Test cricket, Pant explained, is the mental resilience required to play for extended periods, especially in challenging conditions. He shared that while playing defensively isn’t always easy, it is necessary in certain situations. Pant described how, during one particular innings, he wasn’t in the right frame of mind to take charge due to the conditions, and he had to focus on playing a more cautious game. He noted that, as a batsman, it is important to adapt to the game as it unfolds rather than premeditating one’s approach. Pant’s focus is always on playing to the situation, whether it requires aggressive or defensive cricket.

Adapting to match conditions and playing sensibly

Pant further discussed the challenges of Test cricket, particularly the mental aspect of making decisions in difficult conditions. He acknowledged that the initial stages of a defensive approach can be mentally tough, but it is often necessary for the team’s success. Pant explained that in such situations, a more secure approach is required, particularly when the pitch is offering assistance to the bowlers. He shared that in some cases, even if a risk might be worth taking, it is important to play sensibly and avoid losing wickets in quick succession. This mindset, Pant believes, is essential for managing the ebb and flow of a Test match.

Handling technology and umpire decisions

Turning to technology in cricket, Pant voiced a practical perspective. While recognising the role technology plays in modern cricket, he emphasised that on-field umpires should remain the primary decision-makers unless there is clear evidence to overturn a call. He stated that decisions made on the field should generally stand, as it is the responsibility of the umpires to make those calls. Pant also suggested that while technology could improve, it should not undermine the authority of the on-field umpires during matches.