India vs Australia 5th Test: Watch when Konstas picks up fight with Bumrah

The 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy has reached its final stop, as India and Australia kicked off the fifth and final Test of the series in Sydney on Friday, January 3. However, much like how they finished 2024, India, unfortunately, started 2025 in a similar manner, with Indian batters once again failing to leave their mark and getting all out for under 200 runs. This is the fifth time in the eight full innings of this series that the visitors have failed to cross the 200-run mark.

Notably, another thing that did not change despite the new year is Bumrah getting the early breakthrough for his team and giving the Aussies a taste of their own medicine with his lethal bowling and animated celebrations.

What went down in Sydney?

After getting India dismissed for a small total of just 185, with Rishabh Pant (40) being the top scorer, Australia came out to bat for three overs on the first day. Everything seemed fine for the hosts until the Indian stand-in skipper, Jasprit Bumrah, and opener Usman Khawaja started to go at each other at the 2.4-over mark.

ALSO READ: Selfless move! Bumrah reveals Rohit opts to rest himself | IND-AUS 5th Test Things heated up quickly when the 19-year-old Konstas, who has been in the spotlight for his on-field run-ins with Indian players since the last Test, decided to step in for his teammate and exchanged a few words of his own with Bumrah. The Indian pacer retaliated, as he always does, by letting the ball do the talking. Bumrah removed Khawaja two balls later on the final delivery of the day with an outside edge to the slip.

As soon as KL Rahul completed the catch, the entire Indian squad swarmed in to celebrate with Bumrah, who had his eyes fixed on Konstas as he made his way back to the pavilion.

Bumrah vs Konstas: The battle to look out for on day 2 After the day 1 altercation, the battle between the Indian pacer and the Aussie batter will be at the top of every fan’s bucket list. The two players also engaged in a fierce contest in Melbourne, where, in the first innings during his debut, Konstas sent a few of Bumrah’s deliveries out of the park for six and became the first batter to do so against the Indian pacer since 2021.

In response, Bumrah clean bowled Konstas for just 8 runs in the second innings and celebrated the dismissal in the same fashion as the Aussie had celebrated Virat Kohli’s wicket.

Only two matches into Test cricket, Konstas might have bitten off more than he can chew by going up against Bumrah. Regardless of what happens on day 2 in Sydney, fans can be sure that they are in for a spectacle.