Not in India's Test team plans after IND vs AUS Tests: Selectors told Rohit

India took the field against Australia on Friday for the fifth and final Test at Sydney Cricket Ground, without their regular captain Rohit Sharma and now the reports are pouring in that ahead of the New Year Test, selectors told the captain he won't be in India's Test cricket plan after the conclusion of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

The IND vs AUS fifth and final Test will conclude on January 7 and with Rohit opting out of the Sydney Test, one can say the captain has played his last Test match in Melbourne.

What transpired ahead of Sydney Test that led to Rohit opting out?

According to Indian Express report, Rohit went into a huddle with head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selection committee Ajit Agarkar after selectors informed about their decision.

After meeting with Gambhir and Agarkar, Rohit opting to sit himself out of the Syndey Test.

What’s next for Rohit Sharma? A career at the crossroads

Rohit Sharma’s decision to step aside during the Sydney Test has ignited speculation about his future. With no red-ball cricket lined up before the crucial England tour, the question looms large—will Rohit return to the grind of domestic cricket when the Ranji Trophy resumes later this month? If he does, it sends a clear message: Rohit intends to walk away from the game on his own terms, not anyone else’s.

The ultimate call: Rohit’s decision to make

While selectors can choose to leave Rohit out of future Test squads, the decision to retire from any format remains a personal one. It is a choice that only the player can make—a prerogative that doesn’t require public justification.

However, if he opts against playing domestic cricket, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel will face a tough call. Picking a 38-year-old for the next World Test Championship cycle (2025-2027) may seem impractical, especially with younger talent waiting in the wings.

Limited overs swansong in sight?

So, what does Rohit’s future calendar look like if he is no longer in Test contention? The immediate engagements include three One Day Internationals (ODIs) against a visiting England side, followed by the Champions Trophy, and then the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, ODIs have become less relevant outside of major tournaments, often limited to short, three-game bilateral series.

After the Champions Trophy, the next major 50-over event for India is the 2027 World Cup in South Africa—by which time Rohit will be 40 years old. The demands of playing a blue-riband event, featuring up to 11 matches over six intense weeks, would be physically taxing even for the fittest cricketers.

A fitting farewell at the Champions Trophy?

The upcoming Champions Trophy could be the perfect stage for Rohit's international farewell. If India lifts the trophy, Rohit would join an elite club alongside Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the only captain to have won two International Cricket Council (ICC) events.

Rohit has already led India to two ICC finals—the 2023 World Test Championship final and the 2023 ODI World Cup. Adding another ICC trophy to his legacy would seal his place among India’s cricketing greats.

The end of an era?

With limited international engagements and the sands of time catching up, it is difficult to picture Rohit Sharma donning the Indian jersey beyond the Champions Trophy. His career has been one of resilience, transformation, and unmatched flair. Should he choose to step away, he will leave behind a legacy defined not just by records but by his ability to rise to the occasion when it mattered the most.

The cricketing world now waits—will Rohit choose to script his own farewell, or will time and circumstance make the call for him?