Cricket / News / Netizens call for retirement as Rohit's horrid form in 2024 continues

Netizens call for retirement as Rohit's horrid form in 2024 continues

In just the 2nd over, a short ball from Pat Cummins proved his undoing. Attempting to play it towards the leg side, Rohit misjudged the shot, resulting in a simple catch for Scott Boland at midwicket

Rohit Sharma Test runs in 2024
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 11:14 AM IST
On the micro-blogging site X, the hashtag "retire" started to trend the moment India captain Rohit Sharma departed early in the first inning of the fourth Test against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.
 
Sharma’s decision to shake things up by opening the batting for the first time in the series alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal backfired. In just the second over, a short ball from Pat Cummins proved his undoing. Attempting to play it towards the leg side, Rohit misjudged the shot, resulting in a simple catch for Scott Boland at midwicket.  Check India vs Australia 4th Test Full scorecard here
 
His series scores so far read: 3, 6, 10, 3. With potentially one innings remaining, Rohit has endured a difficult year in Tests. Under his leadership, the team has struggled, notably losing 3-0 to New Zealand earlier in the year. His personal form has also been dismal, with his last eight innings yielding scores of 0, 8, 18, 11, 3, 6, 10, and 3.   
 
Despite playing 25 innings this year—his busiest Test season ever—Rohit has managed only two centuries, both against England, and averages a mere 25.41. This nearly marks his worst year in Test cricket.
  Rohit Sharma stats in 2024 
Rohit Sharma test runs year-wise
Year Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s
2024 14 25 1 610 131 25.41 942 64.75 2 2 1 78 11
2023 8 13 0 545 120 41.92 931 58.53 2 2 1 60 13
2022 2 3 0 90 46 30 132 68.18 0 0 0 11 1
2021 11 21 2 906 161 47.68 1880 48.19 2 4 0 108 11
2019 5 6 0 556 212 92.66 732 75.95 3 0 0 65 20
2018 4 8 1 184 63* 26.28 389 47.3 0 1 0 16 4
2017 2 3 2 217 102* 217 311 69.77 1 2 0 20 3
2016 5 7 2 288 82 57.6 449 64.14 0 3 0 26 8
2015 7 13 0 326 79 25.07 670 48.65 0 3 1 25 10
2014 5 10 1 237 72 26.33 532 44.54 0 1 2 26 2
2013 4 6 1 333 177 66.6 530 62.83 2 0 1 38 5
   
Rohit Sharma Test runs in different countries
Host Country Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s
Australia 2014-2024 10 18 1 430 63* 25.29 926 46.43 0 3 1 41 10
Bangladesh 2015-2015 1 1 0 6 6 6 9 66.66 0 0 0 1 0
England 2014-2023 7 14 1 524 127 40.3 1190 44.03 1 2 0 62 5
India 2013-2024 34 55 6 2535 212 51.73 3854 65.77 10 8 2 289 55
New Zealand 2014-2014 2 4 1 122 72 40.66 279 43.72 0 1 1 14 1
South Africa 2013-2024 6 12 1 183 47 16.63 386 47.4 0 0 2 23 2
Sri Lanka 2015-2015 3 6 0 202 79 33.66 364 55.49 0 2 0 16 5
West Indies 2016-2023 4 5 0 290 103 58 490 59.18 1 2 0 27 10
 
Topics :Rohit SharmaIndia vs AustraliaIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamICC World Test Championship

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

