Netizens call for retirement as Rohit's horrid form in 2024 continues

On the micro-blogging site X, the hashtag "retire" started to trend the moment India captain Rohit Sharma departed early in the first inning of the fourth Test against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.
Sharma’s decision to shake things up by opening the batting for the first time in the series alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal backfired. In just the second over, a short ball from Pat Cummins proved his undoing. Attempting to play it towards the leg side, Rohit misjudged the shot, resulting in a simple catch for Scott Boland at midwicket. Check India vs Australia 4th Test Full scorecard here
His series scores so far read: 3, 6, 10, 3. With potentially one innings remaining, Rohit has endured a difficult year in Tests. Under his leadership, the team has struggled, notably losing 3-0 to New Zealand earlier in the year. His personal form has also been dismal, with his last eight innings yielding scores of 0, 8, 18, 11, 3, 6, 10, and 3.
Despite playing 25 innings this year—his busiest Test season ever—Rohit has managed only two centuries, both against England, and averages a mere 25.41. This nearly marks his worst year in Test cricket.