IND vs AUS: Team India, along with Rohit-Kohli, arrive in Perth for 1st ODI

The Indian cricket team, who are set to kick-start their white-ball tour of Australia with the ODI series, landed in Perth, Australia, on early Thursday morning, where they will be playing the first ODI of the series on Sunday, October 19. The team was scheduled to land at 9:30 PM IST on Wednesday, but their flight was dealyed for four hours resulting in 1:30 AM IST landing on Thursday.Check the video of team India getting out at Perth airport below:

The men in blue departed from New Delhi, India, on Wednesday morning, 24 hours after finishing their two-match Test series vs West Indies, where skipper Shubman Gill, who will be seen leading the Indian side for the first time in ODIs, led his team to a 2-0 win. Fans are also eager to see the two Indian stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, in action for the first time since their Test retirement earlier this year. The duo joined the side a few days back before flying to Australia.

After Rohit’s retirement from Tests, Shubman Gill took over the captaincy reins and led India to a 2-2 series draw in England before registering a dominating 2-0 win over the West Indies. With youngsters showing promise as Test skipper, BCCI decided to make him the ODI captain, keeping the preparation for ICC World Cup 2027 in mind, as the chances of Rohit and Virat being at their best until then are a little too optimistic. Keeping all this in mind, the selection committee decided to give Gill an early go, with Rohit and Kohli still by his side, to get the best possible combination for the World Cup in a couple of years.

Gill meets Rohit for the first time since taking over ODI captaincy

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill came face-to-face for the first time since the BCCI’s major leadership announcement, meeting at the Delhi airport on Wednesday before Team India’s departure for Perth.

A viral video posted by BCCI on their official social media page on X captured the warm exchange between the two, with Gill walking up to Rohit, who appeared genuinely pleased to see his successor. Rohit was heard greeting the young opener cheerfully, asking him how he was doing.

Check the full video below: