Pakistan thrash World Test champions South Africa to go 1-0 up in series

Pakistan produced a masterclass in spin bowling to crush World Test champions South Africa by 93 runs in the first Test at Karachi on Wednesday, ending the Proteas’ dominant 10-match winning streak in the format.

ALSO READ: Kohli's best in Australia: Ranking his top five ODI knocks Down Under Left-arm spinner Noman Ali was the architect of Pakistan’s triumph with a match haul of 10-191, while Shaheen Shah Afridi’s fiery reverse swing in the final session wrapped up the South African innings for just 183 on Day 4. Pakistan’s bowlers maintained relentless pressure throughout the match, with skipper Shan Masood praising the “discipline and patience” that helped his side secure a famous win and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Noman Ali continues home dominance On a slow, turning Karachi pitch, Noman Ali once again underlined his prowess on home soil. The 38-year-old spinner claimed 6-112 in the first innings and followed it up with 4-79 in an unbroken spell of 28 overs that broke the backbone of South Africa’s resistance. His relentless accuracy and subtle variations proved too much for the visitors, who failed to find a way to counter the spin and bounce. Noman’s performance continued his stunning form at home — he now has 46 wickets in his last five Tests in Pakistan, including notable hauls against England and the West Indies. Pakistan’s camp lauded his ability to sustain long spells, with team officials describing his effort as “a clinic in control and patience.”

South Africa undone by spin once again Resuming the fourth day on 51 for 2, South Africa faced a daunting chase of 277 on a pitch that had begun to deteriorate. Tony de Zorzi, who had scored a century in the first innings, fell early when Shaheen Afridi trapped him leg-before with a sharp in-swinger off the third ball of the day. Tristan Stubbs’ lean run continued when a mistimed reverse sweep off Noman flew to Salman Ali Agha in the slips. Dewald Brevis and Ryan Rickelton tried to rebuild with a 73-run partnership that briefly raised hopes for the Proteas, but Noman’s clever flight and Sajid Khan’s off-spin ended their defiance before lunch.

Brevis, who impressed with a 51-ball half-century featuring two sixes and four boundaries, was bowled by a turning delivery that clipped his stumps. Rickelton, patient but unable to accelerate, fell to another sharp catch by Agha in the slips off Sajid Khan. Afridi seals the deal with reverse swing After lunch, Shaheen Afridi produced a blistering spell of reverse swing to clean up the tail. He removed Senuran Muthusamy lbw with a full-pitched delivery before dismantling the lower order to finish with figures of 4-33. Pakistan’s energy on the field never dipped, as the hosts celebrated a commanding win that reinforced their dominance in Asian conditions.