IND vs AUS: Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh wish Rishabh Pant was Australian

Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has been one of the crowd's favourite cricketers ever since his international debut. The southpaw is known for his unorthodox batting style, along with his antics while keeping wickets. The Rishabh Pant fan club has two more additions, as Australian T20I skipper Mitchell Marsh and opener Travis Head admitted to being Pant fans during their conversation with Star Sports on Thursday.

In the interview, Mitchell Marsh said that Pant is one of the most positive guys out in the field, and the way he carries himself is truly commendable. Marsh also shared his thoughts about Pant’s recovery after meeting with a road accident back in 2022. Marsh said, “He’s a ripping bloke. I wish he were Australian. He’s obviously been through a lot over the last few years, and it’s been a hell of a comeback. He’s a positive guy, still really young, and he loves winning. He’s highly competitive for someone who has the persona of being relaxed and always laughing and smiling. He’s got that big smile.”





