IND vs BAN: Rishabh Pant marks comeback with 6th Test hundred in Chennai

Returning to Test cricket after a gap of 634 days, India's Rishabh Pant has scored his sixth Test hundred against Bangladesh in the first Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.





The 26-year-old has equalled legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni's record for the most Test hundreds by an Indian wicketkeeper.



Rishabh Pant Test hundreds S. No. Date Score Against Venue 1 September 11, 2018 114 England The Oval, London 2 January 4, 2019 159* Australia Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia 3 March 5, 2021 101 England Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 4 January 13, 2022 100* South Africa Newlands, Cape Town 5 July 1, 2022 146 England Edgbaston, Birmingham 6 September 22, 2024 109 Bangladesh M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Pant's 124-ball hundred came at a time when India was extending their lead on day three of the Test. His century included his trademark hitting, which was greeted by the Chepauk crowd.The 26-year-old has equalled legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni's record for the most Test hundreds by an Indian wicketkeeper. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Eleven boundaries and four sixes included in his ton show how Pant likes to stick to his game, no matter what the format is. Rishabh Pant continued to build on India's lead, which had already gone past the 450-run mark at that moment. His batting partner, Shubman Gill, is also on his way to a hundred as the duo has been batting well since the start of the day's play.

The wicketkeeper-batter later got dismissed by Mehidy Hasan in the 56th over on 109 runs. His innings was appreciated by everyone around the ground.