Home / Cricket / News / IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Can Bangladesh get a comeback win vs India in Delhi?

The Bangla Tigers will be playing the 2nd T20I at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on October 9 and will need to put their best foot forward to take the series into the final game.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 2:23 PM IST
India cruised to victory in the 1st T20 international against Bangladesh in Gwalior and outplayed the Bangla Tigers in every part of the game. The seven-wicket victory exposed how Bangladesh needs to step up their game in the shortest format, especially with the bat.

Bangladesh will be playing the 2nd T20I at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on October 9 and will need to put their best form to take the series into the final game.

Can Bangladesh surprise India in 2nd T20I?

While the task looks daunting, Bangladesh has the potential to come back in the 2nd T20I with the help of their bowling capabilities and by adding some momentum in their batting during the powerplay.

One key player who can make that happen is all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The 26-year-old didn’t just end up as the top scorer for the visitors but also took one wicket in the 2nd innings, despite bowling just one over.

Bangladesh looking forward to playing in Delhi

Bangladesh has good memories of playing against India in Delhi. The last time these two sides met in Delhi, back in 2019, the visitors registered a seven-wicket win. It was the first time that Bangladesh had beaten India in the T20 format.

Mushfiqur Rahim’s unbeaten knock led the Bangla Tigers to chase down 149 with three balls to spare on the night. Najmul Hossain Shanto and his men will be looking to repeat history on the ground and level the series 1-1 to take the series into the final T20 international in Hyderabad.

Hardik Pandya’s unbeaten 39 runs steered India to victory in the 1st T20I in Gwalior. Arshdeep Singh starred with the ball as he recorded his spell of 3/14. Varun Chakaravarthy also recorded his best-ever T20 international spell with figures of 3/31 on the night.

 
Topics :India vs BangladeshIndia cricket teamBangladesh cricket teamT20 cricket

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

