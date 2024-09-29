IND vs BAN T20: Top three misses for India in the 15-member squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20 International series against Bangladesh. The squad will be led by skipper Suryakumar Yadav, with other senior players like Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh also available for the series. Batter Nitish Reddy and pacer Mayank Yadav have received their maiden international call-up ahead of the series. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp However, as soon as the squad was announced, many fans started to question the selection committee on their parameters of selection after the 15-member squad was missing some of the big names. But the question is, who are the major misses in the Indian squad for the T20 International series against Bangladesh? Let’s take a look.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

One of the biggest misses for Indian fans in the squad for the India vs Bangladesh T20 International series is the current Chennai Super Kings skipper, Ruturaj Gaikwad. The right-handed batter is currently the number 9 ranked batter in ICC T20 rankings, making his exclusion even more surprising. Gaikwad has so far played 23 T20 International matches for India, amassing 633 runs with an average of 39.56.

Shreyas Iyer

Another big name missing from the squad is IPL 2024 winning captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, Shreyas Iyer. The batter last played a T20 International match back in December 2023. He was one of the two players penalised by BCCI for not playing in domestic cricket despite being match fit. He was also removed from BCCI’s list of central contracts earlier this year. In numbers, Iyer has played 51 T20 International matches for India, amassing 1,104 runs at an average of 30.66.

Ishan Kishan

The southpaw, Ishan Kishan, was the other player besides Iyer who was penalised by BCCI for skipping domestic cricket. However, Kishan has since played multiple domestic cricket matches and has stacked up a couple of tons. But it looks like BCCI is in no mood to let him off the hook anytime soon.

Full Indian squad for Bangladesh T20 series

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav