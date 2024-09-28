Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India T20 squad vs Bangladesh: Speedster Mayank Yadav gets maiden call-up

Suryakumar Yadav was appointed as India captain, which will also witness the return of express pacer Mayank Yadav.

Mayank Yadav
Mayank Yadav was bought by LSG for Rs 20 lakh in IPL auction. Photo: Sportzpics
Anish Kumar Kanpur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 10:24 PM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the India squad for the three-match T20 International series, starting October 6, against Bangladesh on Saturday.

Suryakumar Yadav was appointed as India captain, which will also witness the return of express pacer Mayank Yadav.

Yadav has been on the sidelines since April 30 after suffering an injury during the IPL 2024.
 

Who bowled fastest delivery in IPL 2024?

22-year-old Mayank Yadav bowled fastest delivery in IPL 2024 while representing Lucknow Super Giants. LSG bought the Delhi youngster for Rs 20 Lakh. He just played 2 List A games and claimed 6 wickets when he represented LSG in Indian Premier League

Fastest delivery in IPL 2024
Sl No Player Teams Ball Speed (Kph)
1 Mayank Yadav LSG 156.7
2 Mayank Yadav LSG 155.8
3 Nandre Burger RR 153
4 Gerald Coetzee MI 152.3
5 Alzarri Joseph RCB 151.2
6 Matheesha Pathirana CSK 150.9

India will start the series with the first match at Gwalior on October 6.

Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma are the two wicketkeepers in the side.

India squad for the Bangladesh T20Is: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav.
 

Bangladesh’s Tour of India, 2024 (T20I series)
S. No. Day Date Time Match Venue
1 Sunday 6-Oct-24 19:00 1st T20I Gwalior
2 Wednesday 9-Oct-24 19:00 2nd T20I New Delhi
3 Saturday 12-Oct-24 19:00 3rd T20I Hyderabad


First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 10:18 PM IST

