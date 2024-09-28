India T20 squad vs Bangladesh: Speedster Mayank Yadav gets maiden call-up

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the India squad for the three-match T20 International series, starting October 6, against Bangladesh on Saturday.

Suryakumar Yadav was appointed as India captain, which will also witness the return of express pacer Mayank Yadav.

Yadav has been on the sidelines since April 30 after suffering an injury during the IPL 2024.



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Who bowled fastest delivery in IPL 2024?



22-year-old Mayank Yadav bowled fastest delivery in IPL 2024 while representing Lucknow Super Giants. LSG bought the Delhi youngster for Rs 20 Lakh. He just played 2 List A games and claimed 6 wickets when he represented LSG in Indian Premier League