India T20 squad vs Bangladesh: Speedster Mayank Yadav gets maiden call-up

Suryakumar Yadav was appointed as India captain, which will also witness the return of express pacer Mayank Yadav.
Yadav has been on the sidelines since April 30 after suffering an injury during the IPL 2024.
Who bowled fastest delivery in IPL 2024?
22-year-old Mayank Yadav bowled fastest delivery in IPL 2024 while representing Lucknow Super Giants. LSG bought the Delhi youngster for Rs 20 Lakh. He just played 2 List A games and claimed 6 wickets when he represented LSG in Indian Premier League
|Fastest delivery in IPL 2024
|Sl No
|Player
|Teams
|Ball Speed (Kph)
|1
|Mayank Yadav
|LSG
|156.7
|2
|Mayank Yadav
|LSG
|155.8
|3
|Nandre Burger
|RR
|153
|4
|Gerald Coetzee
|MI
|152.3
|5
|Alzarri Joseph
|RCB
|151.2
|6
|Matheesha Pathirana
|CSK
|150.9
India will start the series with the first match at Gwalior on October 6.
Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma are the two wicketkeepers in the side.
India squad for the Bangladesh T20Is: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav.
|Bangladesh’s Tour of India, 2024 (T20I series)
|S. No.
|Day
|Date
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|1
|Sunday
|6-Oct-24
|19:00
|1st T20I
|Gwalior
|2
|Wednesday
|9-Oct-24
|19:00
|2nd T20I
|New Delhi
|3
|Saturday
|12-Oct-24
|19:00
|3rd T20I
|Hyderabad