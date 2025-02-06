Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma's poor form continues, dismissed for 2

India skipper Rohit Sharma was sent back to the pavilion at just 2 runs in the 1st ODI vs England.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 8:09 PM IST
Indian captain Rohit Sharma's frustrating run with the bat took yet another dramatic turn in the opening ODI against England at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. The much-anticipated clash saw Rohit, known for his explosive batting, fall prey to the relentless pressure, managing only a mere 2 runs before his dismissal.

As he strode to the crease alongside debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal, all eyes were on the Indian skipper. But, instead of taking charge, it was Jaiswal who seized the spotlight, crashing boundaries in the opening overs. For a brief moment, Rohit seemed content to watch from the non-striker’s end as his young partner flayed the ball to all corners of the ground. However, just as the excitement started building, Jaiswal’s promising knock was cut short at 15, leaving Rohit with the responsibility of steadying the innings.  ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025 teams, format, venues, live streaming and key stats  Rohit's struggles continue

What followed was a painful reminder of the ‘Hitman’s’ struggles. In the very next over, as Saqib Mahmood sent down a delivery that invited Rohit to strike, the Indian captain went for a lofted shot – only to misjudge it completely. The ball sailed high into the air, and there, waiting to complete the catch, was Liam Livingstone at mid-wicket. The crowd held its breath as Rohit’s departure left the Indian dressing room stunned and his dismal form in international cricket unabated. 

Rohit Sharma last 10 ODI innings for India
Match Date Score
1st ODI vs ENG 06/02/25 2 (7)
3rd ODI vs SL 07/08/24 35 (20)
2nd ODI vs SL 04/08/24 64 (44)
1st ODI vs SL 02/08/24 58 (47)
Final ODI vs AUS 19/11/23 47 (31)
1st-Semi-Final ODI vs NZ 15/11/23 47 (29)
4th ODI vs NED 12/11/23 61 (54)
3rd ODI vs SA 05/11/23 40 (24)
3rd ODI vs SL 02/11/23 4 (2)
9th ODI vs ENG 29/10/23 87 (101)
1st ODI vs NZ 22/10/23 46 (40)
 

Topics :Rohit SharmaIndia vs EnglandIndia cricket team

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

