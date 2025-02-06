IND vs ENG: Rohit's men don new jersey ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Check India vs England 1st ODI live score and match updates here Ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy and India vs England ODI series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled Team India’s brand-new jersey. The much-anticipated reveal took place on Wednesday, igniting enthusiasm among fans and players alike.

BCCI’s grand reveal on social media

Taking to their official media handle, X, the BCCI posted striking images of India’s star cricketers sporting the new kit. The jersey features a bold tricolour gradient on the shoulder blades, a nod to the nation’s pride and resilience. Posing in the fresh attire were cricketing stalwarts Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, and Varun Chakravarthy. The team exuded confidence and excitement as they embraced this new chapter.

India vs England: The battle begins in Nagpur

With the new jersey unveiled, all eyes now turn to the action on the field. The much-anticipated ODI series kicks off at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, where India will look to set the tone against a formidable English side.

The second showdown is set for Sunday at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium, while the series finale will unfold at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 12.

Squad update: One key change

India’s squad for the England ODIs remains largely unchanged from the ICC Champions Trophy lineup, with just one adjustment—Varun Chakravarthy steps in for Jasprit Bumrah.

India’s squad for the ODI series against England:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.